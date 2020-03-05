Cuspera launches Wyz™, an AI advisor, to help business managers discover the best software products for their unique needs

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] March 5 (ANI/PRNewswire): Cuspera.com, an artificial intelligence-based platform, today launched a unique AI-based advisor Wyz™ (pronounced WISE) to help business managers discover software solutions specific to their business need and context.

Discovery of right-fit software product takes anywhere between three months to a year, with Wyz™ this is now reduced to a few minutes. Wyz™ also reduces the risk of a wrong selection.

Wyz™ guides the business managers by asking intelligent, relevant, and personalized questions to understand the business need. Wyz™ leverages the Cuspera AI engine to find a list of software products proven in a similar business setting and matching the business need.

Cuspera's patent-pending AI engine is powered by NLP technologies such as topic detection, sentiment analysis, and ML algorithms based on semi-supervised learning to identify business needs, score and match them with products.

"Cuspera is conceived based on the pain points I had personally faced as a Corporate VP at HP. My success was limited by our ability to find and deploy the right software in a continuously evolving business landscape. At Cuspera, we are on a mission to equip the business managers to digitally transform their businesses by enabling faster software selection", said Subrahmanyam Vempati, co-founder, and CEO of Cuspera, popularly known as Subbu.

Accelerated business cycles and digital transformation pressures have compelled business managers to now make software purchase decisions frequently.

In 2020, in marketing function alone, business managers are expected to spend upwards of USD 120 billion. This is in spite of 94 per cent of them abandoning their software buying effort in the past. With Wyz™, business managers now have a trusted AI advisor to help them research and discover the right software products to buy.

"We live in a world of hyper-specialized software solutions. Our AI-based algorithms crunch vast amounts of unstructured data from a large, diverse set of public information sources such as blogs, reports, reviews, patents, and vendor-related data to profile software products, their use cases, and their deployments", said Krishna Prasad Chitrapura, co-founder, Cuspera.

Cuspera.com has over 16,000 marketing and sales-related software products with 50 million referenceable data points by 1.5 million peers and experts in 40 industry verticals. This data powers the personalized recommendations, tailored to the specific need of the business manager.

To date, Cuspera.com has been used by over 50,000 business managers, mainly from the USA, Canada, UK, and Germany. It is backed by leading angel investors such as Raul Vejar, Bhupen Shah, and Peter van der Fluit.

"I am a big believer in Cuspera's mission to empower business managers to select software to suit their particular needs. Wyz™ is a wonderful step in realizing that mission", said Bhupen Shah, angel investor and co-founder of Sling Media.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

