CustomerFirst - McDonald's India upholds its promise of serving safe and hygienic food

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] March 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): In the wake of the current health crisis, Westlife Development, the company that owns and operates McDonald's restaurant in West and South India, is leading the way for the eating out industry by walking the talk as to serving safe and hygienic food.

The restaurant chain that always had world-class health and hygiene practices are reinforcing its safety processes and is going the extra mile and leaving no stone unturned to give customers safe and hygienic food and experience.

McDonald's India - one of the few QSRs to have a closed-loop supply chain - is reinforcing its safety processes right from the suppliers' end to its restaurants.

"Our customers are at the heart of all our efforts. QSCV - Quality, Service, Cleanliness, and Value have been the cornerstone of our business since inception. Our food is 100 per cent traceable to the farms that use world-class farming technologies to create best-in-class produce, it is transported using cold chain and at the restaurants, it is handled and served with unparalleled hygiene. In view of the current health crisis, we are proactively stepping up our existing processes to create an even more safe and hygienic environment for our customers", said Smita Jatia, Managing Director, Westlife Development on the action taken by McDonald's.

Hygiene practices being followed by McDonald's in West and South

* All kitchen staff handle food with gloves, that are changed every few hours

* All food trays are sanitized after every use

* Tray mats are changed after every use

* The crew washes their hands every hour for 20 seconds with antimicrobial handwash

* The tables are sanitized after every use

* Separate colour-coded cleaning cloths are used to handle veg and non-veg food

* Separate mops are used for the restaurant lobby and the kitchen

* The washroom is regularly sanitized

* 3- sink sanitization process - wash, clean and sanitize

* The cleaning mops are washed in running hot water to ensure complete sanitization

* A regular 'PH' test is done to ensure the strength of the sanitizer

* A 'Clean as you go' process is followed to ensure cleanliness across all touch-points

Heightened sanitation processed being deployed to ensure safety

* Regular monitoring of key health parameters for all crew members

* Monitoring of travel history and family health of our crew

* Credit cards machines are getting sanitized regularly

* Self-dispensing coke machine panel is being sanitized regularly

* The table trackers are being sanitized regularly

* All other customers touchpoints like Self-Ordering Kiosk or SOK screen, door handles, handrails are also being sanitized regularly

In addition to this, the company is keeping a close check on its supply chain for the welfare of its consumers. It has stringent scanning methods for all suppliers and is ensuring that all suppliers have food safety management systems at their plants.

They are making sure that employees at their suppliers' end also go through stringent hygiene checks before entering the plant or going for their shifts. Each minute detail in the food safety process is given the utmost attention by the company.

