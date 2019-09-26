CyberPeace Institute
CyberPeace Institute

CyberPeace Institute to support victims harmed by escalating conflicts in cyberspace

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 13:42 IST

Geneva [Switzerland] Sept 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Today marks a new milestone in global efforts toward de-escalating conflicts and promoting peace and stability in cyberspace with the announcement of the CyberPeace Institute, an independent NGO created to address the growing impact of major cyber-attacks.
To deliver on its mission, the CyberPeace Institute will focus on three core functions:
* Assistance: Coordinating recovery efforts for the most vulnerable victims of cyber-attacks and helping vulnerable communities and organizations become more resilient to attacks.
* Accountability: Facilitating collective analysis, research, and investigation of cyber-attacks, including by assessing their harm and bringing greater transparency to the problem so everyone has better data to inform action.
* Advancement: Promoting positive and responsible behaviour in cyberspace by reinforcing and advancing adherence to international laws and rules.
Cyber-attacks are causing ever-greater harm to people and civilian infrastructures around the world. The most damaging attacks have destroyed businesses, halted economies, and shut down hospitals. Most recently, cyber-attacks have taken local government services offline and threatened power grids and election infrastructure.
Stephane Duguin, currently Head of the EU Internet Referral Unit within Europol, and instrumental in creating Europol's European Cybercrime Centre (EC3), will lead the CyberPeace Institute as its Chief Executive Officer. Marietje Schaake, recent Member of European Parliament, will serve as the CyberPeace Institute's President and Chair of Advisory Board. In addition, she recently joined Stanford's Cyber Policy Centre and its Institute for Human-Centred Artificial Intelligence.
"The global disruptions from cyberattacks are the symptoms of an insidious threat targeting civilians at a time of peace", said Duguin. "We need concrete solutions to build resilience among vulnerable communities, shed light on the malicious activity of attackers and inform responsible behaviour in cyberspace. I am looking forward to leading the CyberPeace Institute towards these goals, and engaging academia, civil society, governments and industry in a collective pursuit of peace in cyberspace", he added.
"Civilians are at ever greater risk of being targeted by cyber-attacks that rage between states and non-state actors alike. We need de-escalation and a focus on peace in cyberspace. I am looking forward to contributing to that urgent global agenda as President of the CyberPeace Institute", said Schaake.
An eight-member executive board and a 14-member advisory board comprising distinguished global experts in cyber-security, international law, human rights, and international affairs will provide guidance to the Institute in achieving its purpose.
Over the coming months, the CyberPeace Institute will hire and meet with experts and stakeholders to execute its mission. They will focus on forging partnership across the globe with the public and private sector, civil society, and academia.
The Institute's initiating funders are Mastercard, Microsoft, and the Hewlett Foundation, with additional support from other major corporations and philanthropic institutions.
Members of the CyberPeace Institute's Executive Board include:
* Alejandro Becerra Gonzalez, Global Information Security Director, Telefonica
* Khoo Boon Hui, Former President, Interpol
* Merle Maigre, Executive Vice President for Government Relations at CybExer Technologies
* Alexander Niejelow, Senior Vice President, Cyber-security Co-ordination & Advocacy, Mastercard
* Anne-Marie Slaughter, CEO of New America
* Brad Smith, President, Microsoft
* Eli Sugarman, Program Officer, Cyber Initiative, Hewlett Foundation
* Martin Vetterli, President, Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne, EPFL
The CyberPeace Institute's Advisory Board includes:
* Sunil Abraham, Executive Director, Centre for Internet and Society
* Cheryl Carolus, Co-founder of Peotona Capital
* Ron Deibert, Director, The Citizen Lab
* Niva Elkin-Koren, Founding Director, Haifa Centre for Law and Technology; Co-Director, Centre for Cyber, Law, and Policy
* Jen Ellis, Vice-President Community, and Public Affairs, Rapid7
* Vasu Gounden, Executive Director of the African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes
* Fergus Hanson, Director of International Cyber Policy Centre, Australian Strategic Policy Institute
* Chung Min Lee, Chairman of the Advisory Council of the International Institute for Strategic Studies
* Joseph S. Nye Jr, University Distinguished Service Professor, Emeritus and former Dean of the Harvard's Kennedy School of Government
* Luisa Parraguez, Global Affairs, and International Security Professor, Tecnologico de Monterrey
* Jamie Shea, Professor of strategy and security, University of Exeter
* Michael Schmitt, Professor of International Law, University of Exeter
* Danny Sriskandarajah, Chief Executive Officer, OXFAM GB
* Luis Videgaray Caso, Senior Lecturer at MIT and former Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 13:44 IST

Airtel Payments Bank partners with HDFC ERGO, launches...

New Delhi [India] Sept 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Airtel Payments Bank, India's first Payments Bank, and HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, India's leading private sector general insurance company, under the corporate agency tie-up launched an innovative Mosquito Diseases Protection Policy (MDPP) as a part

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 13:39 IST

New-age HR technology platform Darwinbox raises Rs 105 crore in...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sep 26 (ANI): Enterprise HR technology platform Darwinbox on Thursday announced a 15 million dollar (about Rs 105 crore) B-series investment from Sequoia India along with participation from existing investors Lightspeed India Partners, Endiya Partners and 3one4 Capital.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 12:19 IST

Infosys ranks third on 2019 Forbes world's best regarded companies list

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 26 (ANI): Digital services and consulting major Infosys has been awarded the number three ranking on Forbes list of The World's Best Regarded Companies for 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 12:13 IST

Yes!poho opens stores in Southern India

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India] Sept 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Yes!poho launched an 'Offline Business Initiative' service to partner with local stores to increase its offline presence and to showcase it's weavers products.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 11:57 IST

HGS awarded contract to support Britain's Disclosure and Barring Service

London [Britain], Sep 26 (ANI): Business process management major Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) on Thursday announced a new contract award with Britain's Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) that helps employers make safer recruitment decisions each year by processing and issuing DBS checks required

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 11:45 IST

McDonald's restaurants in West and South India eliminate all...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): McDonald's restaurants in West and South India have replaced all single-use plastic with eco-friendly and biodegradable alternatives.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 11:28 IST

Apply for Bajaj Finserv Business Loan for Chartered Accountants...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv has announced special offers for Chartered Accountants this festive season.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 11:26 IST

Axis Bank raises Rs 12,500 crore through QIP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 26 (ANI): Private lender Axis Bank on Thursday announced the opening of its qualified institutions placement (QIP) last week to raise funds to enhance its capital adequacy for its growth strategy and general corporate purposes.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 10:58 IST

Sterlite Tech's Mauritius arm acquires IDS Group in Britain

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 26 (ANI): Data network solutions company Sterlite Technologies' Mauritius subsidiary has entered into definitive agreements to acquire 100 per cent stake in Britain's Impact Data Solutions (IDS) Group.

Read More

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 10:29 IST

Equity indices jump on the back of possible US-China trade deal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 26 (ANI): Equity indices jumped higher during early hours on Thursday on the back of firm global cues as US President Donald Trump said the trade deal with China may happen soon.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 19:23 IST

26 percent of Top 100 Companies did not meet prescribed CSR...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): SoulAce recently conducted a study on the CSR expenditure of leading 100 companies by their CSR expenditure for the year 2018-19.

Read More

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 19:04 IST

Affordable to luxury - Handmade rugs that celebrate the...

New Delhi [India] Sept 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): One of the largest manufacturers and exporters of hand-woven carpets in India, Bhadohi Carpets is expanding its horizon to the Indian domestic market.

Read More
iocl