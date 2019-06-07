Cylus’ team combines deep expertise in cybersecurity and rail
Cyient makes strategic investment in Israel-based rail cybersecurity company Cylus

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 13:03 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 7 (ANI): Engineering and technology solutions company Cyient has announced a corporate venture investment in Israel-based Cylus which is a global leader in cybersecurity solutions for the rail industry.
The investment is in line with Cyient's focus on developing smarter and safer mobility solutions for the rail industry. It brings together Cyient's leadership position in engineering solutions for rail and focuses on digitalisation with Cylus' cybersecurity solutions developed specifically for the rail industry.
The move enables Cyient and Cylus to expand their industry-specific cybersecurity value proposition, jointly address market needs, and accelerate the development of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions for rail, according to a statement.
Cylus is the developer of CylusOne, a cybersecurity software product designed for mainline and urban rail systems. The solution detects cyber threats in the signalling and control networks, both trackside and onboard, facilitating a timely and effective response.
"Rail systems have become technologically advanced and the threat of cyber-attacks is constantly growing," said Amir Levintal, CEO and Co-founder of Cylus. "We are moving full steam ahead to scale our team and expand globally."
Prabhakar Atla, Senior Vice President at Cyient, said: "This investment allows us to leverage the rapid evolution of connected and intelligent rail assets and further strengthen Cyient's value proposition of enabling the rail transportation industry to efficiently design, build, and maintain safe assets and secure networks."
Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defence, healthcare, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, geospatial, industrial and energy. It employs more than 15,000 employees in 20 countries. (ANI)

