Cyient to support manufacturing of critical medical technology in fight against COVID-19

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Engineering and technology solutions major Cyient said on Tuesday it has received clearance for its Mysore facility to run medical technology manufacturing lines to support the production of medical equipment that is critical in the fight against COVID-19.

Cyient is producing assemblies that are used in X-ray generators from GE Healthcare and diagnosis units from Molbio Diagnostics to enable rapid disease testing in India.

"We will continue to do everything we can to help reduce the impact of this crisis on our customers' operations as they focus on delivering the technology needed to fight COVID-19 at a national and global level," said Rajendra Velagapudi, Senior Vice President and CEO of Cyient DLM.

Cyient's factory in Mysore is dedicated to electronic manufacturing processes, including printed circuit board assemblies, cable harnesses, and box-builds that closely align with our core competence in electronic systems design, integration and manufacturing services.

Cyient leverages digital technologies, advanced analytics capabilities, its domain knowledge and technical expertise to solve complex business problems.

With over 15,000 employees globally, Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defence, healthcare, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, geospatial, industrial, and energy. (ANI)

