Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Advises Editorji on Investment by RP-SG Group

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as the legal counsel to Editorji Technologies Private Limited (Editorji) and its promoter Mr. Vikramaditya Chandra, on an investment by RP Sanjiv Goenka Group (RP-SG Group) in Editorji.

As part of the transaction, RP-SG Group acquired 51% stake in Editorji.

Editorji operates an AI-powered news application. Bharti Airtel and HT Media are the existing investors in Editorji.

The General Corporate team of CAM advised on review, finalization, and negotiation of transaction documents.

The transaction team was led by Akila Agrawal, Partner & Head - Mergers & Acquisitions; Mukul Sharma, Partner; and Megha Bhargava, Partner; with support from Ishita Khandelwal, Principal Associate; Akshay Pathak, Senior Associate; and Darshna Vyas, Associate.

