Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises in relation to Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited's IPO

New Delhi/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised in relation to Rs 443.68 crore IPO of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited's (Mazagon Dock) initial public offering (IPO).

Mazagon Dock is defence public sector undertaking shipyard under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Government of India. It is engaged in construction and repair of warships and submarines for the MoD for use by the Indian Navy.

The Capital Markets Team of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as legal counsel to Yes Securities (India) Limited (Yes Securities), Axis Capital Limited, Edelweiss Financial Services Limited, DAM Capital Advisors Limited (formerly known as IDFC Securities Limited) and JM Financial Limited (collectively the "BRLMs"). The Transaction Team was led by Reuben Chacko, Partner; with support from Vinay Sirohia, Principal Associate; Tanvi Kini, Associate; and Saurav Das, Associate.

As a part of the Transaction, Mazagon Dock offered 30,599,017 equity shares of face value of INR 10 each (Equity Shares) through an offer for sale of Equity Shares by the President of India acting through the Ministry of Defence, Government of India (Selling Shareholder) for cash at a price of INR 145 per Equity Share aggregating to INR 443.68 crore.

Other parties involved in the Transaction included:

DSK Legal (acted as domestic legal counsel to the Company and the Selling Shareholder)

Riker, Danzig, Scherer, Hyland & Perretti, LLP (acted as international legal counsel to the Company and the Selling Shareholder)

JCR & Co., Chartered Accountants (Statutory Auditors of Company)

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas takes forward the values going back 103 years, of the erstwhile Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co., whose pre-eminence, experience and reputation of almost a century has been unparalleled in the Indian legal fraternity.

Tracing its professional lineage to 1917, the Firm of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas is now the largest full-service law firm in India, with over 750 lawyers including over 130 partners, and offices in India's key business centres at Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad. The Firm advises a large, and varied client base that includes domestic and foreign commercial enterprises, financial institutions, private equity funds, venture capital funds, start-ups and governmental and regulatory bodies.

The firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, was recently awarded with "India - Firm of the Year" at the AsiaLaw Regional Awards 2019 and "India Deal Firm of the Year" at the In-House Community Counsels of the Year Awards 2019.

The firm was also named as the "Most Innovative National Law Firm of the Year - India for 2018" at the IFLR Asia Awards, having also been successful in winning the prestigious and coveted "National Law Firm of the Year, 2018 for India" at the Chambers Asia-Pacific Awards. The firm was also voted as the "Employer of Choice for 2018" from India, by the Asian Legal Business, now 4 years in a row, building upon the several awards that the erstwhile Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co. had won in the past.

