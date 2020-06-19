Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises JM Financial on raising Rs 770 crore through QIP

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's largest law firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised JM Financial Limited (JM Financial) on its Rs 770 crore QIP.

JM Financial is an established financial services group providing a range of financial services. Its businesses include (a) Investment banking, wealth management and securities business (IWS) (b) Mortgage Lending (c) Distressed credit (d) Asset Management.

This is the second QIP by an Indian company since the lock-down began in March, 2020. Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas had also advised Kotak Bank in relation to their QIP, which was the first Indian QIP during lock-down period.

The Capital Markets Team of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised on the Transaction. The Transaction team was led by Yash Ashar, Partner and Head - Capital Markets; and Vijay Parthasarathi, Partner; with support from Vinay Sirohia, Principal Associate; Saurav Das, Associate; and Sanyukta Saraf, Associate.

Other parties involve in the Transaction included IDFC Securities Limited and ICICI Securities Limited (Book running lead Managers ('BRLMs')); Squire Patton Boggs (MEA) LLP, UAE (international legal advisor to the BRLMs); and Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP (Statutory auditors).

The preliminary placement document and the placement document was filed with BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited on June 9, 2020 and June 12, 2020, respectively.

