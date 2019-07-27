CANCON 2019
CANCON 2019

Cytecare Cancer Hospitals Launches CANCON 2019

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 18:23 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CANCON 2019, the 3rd edition of scientific deliberations on head and neck cancer management, powered by Cytecare Cancer Hospitals in Bengaluru, commenced on a pleasantly unusual note. Nalini Satyanarayan, 70, played the flute through her stoma (a hole in the neck) before a delighted audience, comprising 250 head and neck cancer experts from across India.
Diagnosed with throat cancer in 2009, Nalini Satyanarayana had lost her voice box and her ability to speak. However, timely surgery and her spirited attitude helped the septuagenarian win the battle against cancer.
The two-day CANCON 2019, started on July 27, 2019, at Royal Orchid Resort & Convention Centre, Bengaluru, brought together India's finest healthcare professionals in otolaryngology, maxillofacial and general surgery, surgical, radiation and medical oncology, pain and palliative medicine, speech and swallowing pathology, and other practitioners with special interest in head and neck oncology.
This year's theme was 'Consensus Guidelines in Management of Oral Cancer - Resection, Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Research'. Oral cancer is counted among the leading cancers in India, accounting for the maximum number of cases in the world. CANCON 2019 had focused scientific discussions on developing consensus guidelines to balance oncological outcomes with functional rehabilitation.
Speaking at the inauguration of the premier academic event, Dr Vikram Kekatpure, Organizing Chairman and Senior Consultant at Cytecare Hospitals, said, "India accounts for the highest number of oral cancer cases in the world - about 80,000 every year. In order to fight this epidemic, healthcare experts need to share their knowledge, discuss and collaborate for better outcomes. CANCON 2019 aims to help facilitate focused discussions on resection techniques, advances in reconstruction, rehabilitation and research. We look forward to two days of engaging deliberations and new learnings."
Dr Girish Shetkar, organizing secretary and Consultant at Cytecare Hospitals further added, "The success of the previous two editions of CANCON fortified our belief in the need for such academic conversations with cancer experts across India. The pace of research and new developments in the field demand that we need to be in sync with the latest advances in radiation techniques, targeted therapy, molecular markers, etc. Only then can we offer our patients the best functional outcomes."
CANCON 2019 was strategically structured to enable maximum interaction in the form of panel discussions, debates and talks among healthcare experts specialising in oral cancer. The topics included application of optical augmentation in oral surgery, surgical approaches in advanced oral cavity cancer, management of advanced tongue cancer, reconstruction of lip and commissure, palliative care in oral cancer, prevention and management of osteoradionecrosis, guidelines for optimising dental care and rehabilitation in oral cancer, strategies to reduce radiation toxicity and management, to name some.
CANCON 2019 was organised in association with The Foundation for Head and Neck Oncology, Association of Otolaryngologists of India, Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of India, Academia of Head and Neck Oncology of Karnataka, Indian Dental Association, Bangalore Chapter and Indian Medical Association, Yelahanka Branch.
The symposium offered a noteworthy platform for cancer survivors to share their inspiring stories. Rashmi Vaid (tongue cancer survivor), Ravi Prakash Vaid (papillary carcinoma thyroid cancer survivor), Srinivasan (lower jaw and cheek cancer survivor), and Venkatlakshmamma (oral cancer survivor) reiterated the importance of self-belief and seeking medical assistance in time.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 18:03 IST

ICICI Bank posts Q1 profit of Rs 1,908 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Private sector lender ICICI Bank said on Saturday its profit in June quarter (Q1) stood at Rs 1,908 crore against a loss of Rs 120 crore in the year-on period due to healthy net interest income and improved asset quality.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 16:23 IST

Havells India Q1 profit falls 16 pc with slow growth in key segments

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) manufacturer Havells India on Saturday reported a 16 per cent decline in its profit to Rs 177 crore during the first fiscal quarter ended June due to sluggish growth key segments like cables, lighting, and switch gears.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 14:11 IST

KMV to launch 'Incubees' in India, Middle East, N Africa, Asia Pacific

Panaji (Goa) [India] July 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kaydence Media Ventures - the media arm of the UAE based Kaydence and Kianna are all set to launch its innovative news and virtual incubation hub platform focused on start-ups - Incubees - in India, Middle East, North Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 13:29 IST

All India ITR.com: A leading platform in the tax filing

New Delhi [India] July 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): All India ITR.com is a leading tax consultancy that has made a name for itself by gaining the trust of its customers through their services rendered on their website and app. It provides online preparation and filing of Individual Income Tax Returns (ITR).

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 13:03 IST

GST rate on electric vehicles cut from 12 to 5 pc from Aug 1

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Saturday recommended a reduction in GST rate on all electric vehicles from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 12:26 IST

Here's how Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard makes shopping easy

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): When it comes to shopping, a credit card is your best ally. It alleviates the hassle of carrying around cash and also allows you to enjoy better security when transacting. It is also handy when returning goods or filing for disputes as ge

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 12:25 IST

Changes in bidding norms for wind power to add capacity: ICRA

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The government's recent move to change guidelines for awarding wind power projects is a positive move for developers who are experiencing significant delays in project execution due to issues like delays in land acquisition and securing transmission connectivity, acco

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 11:16 IST

ABB India reports resilient and profitable growth in Q2 CY19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Power and automation technology major ABB India's net profit rose to Rs 70 crore during the first quarter ended June 30, up nearly 60 per cent from Rs 44 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 09:13 IST

Global economy seems to be moving into 'new, unsettling phase',...

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has listed out a set of challenges for the global economy, which, he said, is moving towards a new and unsettling phase.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 08:06 IST

Short video platform Likee completes two years in India

New Delhi [India] July 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Fondly embraced by B-town celebrities such as Sonakshi Sinha, Disha Patani and more, Likee is one of the most widely used short video sharing apps by Singapore based BIGO Technology.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 07:55 IST

Ekeeda - India's online education solutions provider

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Education, once characterized by conventional classroom model, has transformed into learning that is online, on-demand, and self-paced. The global e-learning market is forecasted to reach USD 325 billion by 2025 and with a population of 1.2 billion,

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 18:32 IST

Visionary model-actress Nivedita Chandel turns fashion...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 26(ANI/NewsVoir): Some are born to inspire others and model-turned-actress Nivedita Chandel is one of them.

Read More
iocl