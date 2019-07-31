D Rajkumar, C&MD, BPCL acclaimed as one of the "Most Influential Chief Executives"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): D Rajkumar, Chairman and Managing Director (C&MD), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), has been acclaimed as one of the top 100 "Most Influential CEOs" in the world, by the CEOWORLD Magazine.

An alumnus from IIT, Madras, and IIM, Bangalore, Rajkumar has been at the helm of BPCL, as its C&MD since October 2016. During his illustrious career spanning over three decades, Rajkumar has spearheaded BPCL's upstream aspirations successfully and has excelled in the Engineering and Projects space.

Under his dynamic leadership, the BPCL Group has achieved historic milestones, chief amongst them being conferment of the Maharatna status, recipient of the prestigious Star PSU Award, incorporation of BPCL's wholly-owned Gas subsidiary - BGRL, substantial advancements in the petrochemicals business, expansion of footprints in renewables and a revamped R&D Strategy.

A transformational leader and a visionary to the core, Rajkumar firmly believes that people are the key to an organization's progress and prosperity. With the mantra of "Always on Strategy", he has transformed the strategic thinking of the corporation. Astute and incisive, he inspires people to strive for excellence, without losing sight of BPCL's core purpose of 'Energising lives'.

