Dabur Group pledges support to fight COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): The Dabur Group on Tuesday pledged support towards India's fight against COVID-19 by lending a hand to the government's efforts to endure the social and economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic as well as protecting vulnerable populations by enabling access to food and essential supplies.

It has earmarked a fund of Rs 21 crore towards relief efforts, helping meet immediate needs of those most affected by this pandemic. Out of this pledged amount, a sum of Rs 11 crore is being contributed to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation Fund (PM CARES Fund) by Dabur India and other entities in the group.

"In these unprecedented times, the Dabur Group is committed to caring for the health and well-being of our partners and customers while playing a constructive role in supporting the individuals on the frontlines of this battle against COVID-19," said Chairman Amit Burman.

The Dabur Group will provide support in three areas: a donation to PM CARES Fund, assistance for those individuals engaged in frontline efforts to fight the virus and support to members of vulnerable sections of the society and migrant workers who are the hardest hit by this pandemic.

Besides, employees of Dabur India have decided to contribute one-day gross salary towards relief measures for COVID-19. The funds raised will be donated to PM CARES Fund. (ANI)

