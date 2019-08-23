New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Dabur India's international arm has acquired management control of Excel Investments in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
"We wish to inform you that our wholly-owned subsidiary Dabur International Ltd has acquired management control of a new company namely Excel Investments in Sharjah, UAE," it said in regulatory filings after market closing hours on Thursday.
"Accordingly, Excel Investments has become a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary company of Dabur India with effect from August 20."
The acquisition will help the group in holding and consolidating investments in step-down subsidiaries operating in the west Asia region, it said.
Excel Investments had acquired 99.99 per cent shareholding of Dabur Pakistan Pvt Ltd and Asian Consumer Care Pakistan Pvt Ltd -- both being step-down subsidiaries of Dabur India Ltd -- from Dabur International Ltd.
(ANI)
Dabur India arm acquires management control of Excel Investments in UAE
ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 12:38 IST
New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Dabur India's international arm has acquired management control of Excel Investments in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).