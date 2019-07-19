Dabur India is a leading FMCG company with a legacy and experience of 135 years
Dabur India is a leading FMCG company with a legacy and experience of 135 years

Dabur India Q1 consolidated net profit surges 10.3 pc

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 15:40 IST

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Dabur India said on Friday its consolidated revenue for Q1 of 2019-20 stood at Rs 2,273 crore, up 9.3 per cent from Rs 2,081 crore a year ago.
At the same time, consolidated net profit for the first quarter marked a 10.3 per cent growth to Rs 363 crore, up from Rs 329 crore in the same quarter last year.
Dabur's standalone India revenue for the quarter grew by 10.5 per cent at Rs 1,628 crore in Q1 of 2019-20, while standalone net profit was up 11.8 per cent to Rs 258 crore.
The domestic FMCG business reported a volume growth of 9.6 per cent during the quarter.
"While the macroeconomic environment continues to be challenging with an overall demand slowdown in India and competitive intensity remaining high, we have executed well on our distribution expansion strategy in rural India which has resulted in consistent improvement of our performance," said Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra.
"Our rural footprint has been expanded to over 48,000 villages now, up from 44,000 villages in March 2019. For Dabur, rural demand is growing ahead of urban," he said.
Despite tough operating conditions and high competitive pressures, Dabur brands reported a robust performance during the quarter, growing ahead of the market, delivering strong double-digit growth and gaining market share across key categories like health supplements, hair care, oral care and foods.
"Our increased focus on the consumer health space and disproportionately higher investments behind our power brands have started paying dividend. We will continue to invest behind our brands, accelerate on product innovation efforts and enhance our capabilities for sustainable future growth," said Malhotra.
During the quarter, Dabur's international business reported a 7.7 per cent growth in constant currency terms led by Turkey which grew 40.7 per cent.
(ANI)

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 16:22 IST

Equity indices close at 2-month low, auto stock suffer amid...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices extended losses in the afternoon trade on Friday with selling pressure across the board amid concerns over growth and earnings recovery.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 16:02 IST

Give wings to your dream of studying abroad with a Personal Loan...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): A recent study by QS World University Rankings indicated that India is the second nation preceded by China with respect to international student's enrollment statistics.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 15:12 IST

GoAir appoints new management team to expand operations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Low-cost airline GoAir has put a new management team in place as it embarks on an aggressive expansion plan to capture the space vacated with the grounding of Jet Airways.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 14:23 IST

Rallis India's profit up 24 pc at Rs 67.76 crore in Q1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Rallis India Ltd, a Tata enterprise in agri science space, has reported 23.8 per cent jump in its net profit of Rs 67.76 crore during the April to June quarter.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 13:48 IST

Blueshift expands India presence, appoints Abhay Ghaisas as VP...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Blueshift, the leader in AI-Powered Marketing, today announced the appointment of veteran engineering leader Abhay Ghaisas as Vice President of Engineering.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 13:14 IST

Niine Sanitary Napkins driving improvement in menstrual hygiene...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] July 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Niine Sanitary Napkins has installed close to 300 vending machines over the last few months working closely with schools, colleges, hospitals, police stations and even district courts.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 13:02 IST

Sensex plunges 380 points, auto stocks suffer the most

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices plunged further in the afternoon on Friday with selling pressure across the board amid concerns over growth and earnings recovery.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 12:51 IST

MAHE takes a giant leap in the World Reputation Rankings, is 3rd...

Manipal (Karnataka) [India] July 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal took a giant leap in the World Reputation Rankings announced by Times Higher Education on Thursday 18 July 2019. From 704 last year, MAHE figures at 419 overall this year. The remarkable improvement has pl

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 12:40 IST

L&T's power business wins EPC orders from Damodar Valley Corporation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Engineering major Larsen & Toubro's power division said on Friday it has bagged significant engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) orders from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) to set up flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems in three power plants.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 12:37 IST

Dr Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani receives Doctorate from Malaysia...

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia] July 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dr Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Chairman, SRAM and MRAM Group, was the proud recipient of the Doctorate in social and charitable movements from the Malaysian South India Chamber of Commerce (MSICC), a premier organization hastening the business needs of th

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 12:32 IST

PingPong launches global payment service for Indian sellers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): PingPong is one of the world's fastest-growing cross-border B2B payment platforms and has announced its launch in the Indian market, providing cross-border payment services for Indian sellers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 11:54 IST

ACC's net profit rises 39 pc to Rs 456 crore in Q2 CY19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Cement manufacturer ACC has reported 38.61 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 455.68 crore for the quarter ended June 30 due to improvement in operating performance and sales.

Read More
iocl