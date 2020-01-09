Daffodil Software debuts as an Emerging Niche Player in Zinnov Zones ER&D 2019 Ratings

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Jan 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): Daffodil Software, a leading software services company, today announced that it has been positioned as an 'Emerging Niche Player' in the Zinnov Zones for ER&D 2019 ratings.

Zinnov is a global management and strategy consulting firm that releases annual ratings for global engineering R&D services. Their pre-eminent rating aims at enabling business leaders across industries to make informed decisions in their partner selection across geographies for their Engineering and R&D led product and service initiatives.

In the Zinnov Zones for ER&D Services -2019, Daffodil Software has made it to the Emerging Niche Player list under the 'Overall ER&D Zones'. For this position, the ER&D capabilities of shortlisted companies are evaluated across 30 plus parameters and sub-parameters such as specialization, Innovation & IP, Ecosystem Linkages, growth rate, R&D practice maturity, etc.

Daffodil's mention in the list can be accounted to its technology partnership with some of the renowned clients, consulting partnerships with AWS, diverse skillset, early adoption of new-age technologies, and experience of delivering hundreds of custom software applications.

Moreover, the company has demonstrated innovative development practices with low code development using reusable technology extensions.

Besides being titled as the Emerging Niche Player, Daffodil Software is listed amongst 22 global engineering service providers under the 'ER&D Zones - Small and Medium Service Providers' category.

"We believe that our deep expertise in software engineering and early adoption of new-age technologies like RPA, Artificial Intelligence, etc. are contributing to our fast-paced growth in the recent years," said Yogesh Aggarwal (CEO, Daffodil Software).

"Today, when software service providers are the drivers of digital transformation for businesses, we are proud that our engineering services are mature enough to help them out, irrespective of the scale, industry, or tech stack. The accreditation we received from Zinnov Zones validates it," added Aggarwal.

