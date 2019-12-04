Daily Excelsior bags honour at 4th Worldwide Impact Awards - 2019

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Launched by the National Institute of Engineering & Research (NIER), New Delhi, the fourth edition of the Worldwide Impact Awards - 2019 was organized recently at the Russian Centre of Science & Culture, Embassy of Russian Federation here.

The awards recognize excellence in journalism and felicitates representatives from Corporate Houses, Publishers/Publications, Professional Leaders, and Entrepreneurs and even individuals for their continued commitment to excellence, developing best practices and innovative strategies for growth across sectors.

As part of a grand ceremony, Daily Excelsior - the largest circulated English daily of Jammu & Kashmir region was conferred with the award for "Explanatory Journalism - 2019" for its factual, detailed and easy reporting on matters of regional and national importance.

The Award was given to Dr. HS Paul, Delhi Bureau Chief and Sharan Kaur, Chief Manager (Delhi Office), Daily Excelsior by noted Music Director and Singer - Anu Malik and Dr. Abhiram Kulshreshtha - Director-General, NIER.

Expressing his views on the felicitation, Dr. HS Paul, Delhi Bureau Chief, Daily Excelsior said, "It is an honor for the management of Daily Excelsior to receive such a recognition. We are a household name in the region and millions of readers look up to us as far as credible media reporting is concerned. This win inspires us to continually put in our best and keep the spirit of journalism flying high."

The award ceremony was graced by Swamy Sachidanand Tirath, Acharya Shailesh Tiwari along with hundreds of people from different walks of life. A play Dastak was also performed by a group of more than 60 youths at the beginning of the Award Ceremony.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

