Dalmia Cement launches DSP Jaandaar Dhamaka Offer, provides slew of offers to customers

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): In its endeavor to create delight for its customers and lift the spirits ahead of the festive season, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, a leading Indian cement major and a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited, has announced an exciting offer 'DSP Jaandaar Dhamaka' for buyers of its premium product, Dalmia DSP Cement.

The company has launched a two-month long customer promotion between August 1 and September 30 in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Odisha. The incentives include an assured gift on every purchase, lucky draw to win motorcycles, and an opportunity to win Amazon e-vouchers. Further, on the purchase of Dalmia DSP Cement, Dalmia Cement will also provide free on-site expert supervision, to ensure quality construction.

Under 'DSP Jaandaar Dhamaka', customers buying Dalmia DSP Cement bags from authorized Dealers will get assured gifts such as High-quality Rain Coat on purchase of 50 to 99 bags, premium Aristocrat laptop bag on purchase of 99 to 149 bags, Steren cutlery set on purchase of 150 to 199 bags and Morphy Richards Mixer Grinder on the purchase on 200 or more bags.

Along with these attractive offers, customers will also get a chance to win 4 stunning YAMAHA FZ SFI motorcycles. Dalmia Cement has also unveiled an online contest where buyers can participate to win Amazon e-vouchers, each worth Rs. 1000. The names of Motorcycle & E-vouchers winners will be announced by the company through a lucky draw at the end of the offer period.

Speaking about the DSP Jaandaar Dhamaka offer Pramesh Arya, Executive Director-Marketing, Dalmia Cement, said, "As a leading cement brand in the Eastern India market, Dalmia Cement has always believed in creating value for its customers and adding a quotient of happiness when they purchase our brands. When customers choose Dalmia DSP Cement, they are buying a not only buying a bag of cement, they are also building a long-term relationship and trust with us. The launch of 'DSP Jaandaar Dhamaka' is yet another step in that direction."

Indrajit Chatterji, Regional Sales Director, said, "With this new offer, we intend to offer even better value to our consumers, who are building their dream homes with Dalmia DSP, the Dhalai Expert. We have been receiving tremendous response from our dealers and channel partners, and this offer will help us strengthen our market presence further."

Dalmia Cement is one of the leading players in Eastern India with substantial market share and multiple product offerings. The company continues to keep the customers at the center of its business operations with several schemes and offers.

Dalmia Cement's premium product DSP Cement has witnessed higher demand in markets like Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand & Odisha, and this new offer will further fortify the brand's preference among potential buyers. Dalmia Cement has ambitious plans for eastern India markets with various customers and marketing initiatives in the pipeline.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

