Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited

Dalmia Cement releases a heart-warming campaign this Father's Day #GharEkSandook

ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 10:49 IST

New Delhi [India] June 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, India's leading cement manufacturer since 1939 today released an emotionally captivating social media campaign #GharEkSandook.
The film celebrates the relationship of fathers with their children, as nurtured in the family home. More importantly, it celebrates the memories and future that's built in the house; inspiring individual home builders to take pride in building their own homes- essentially, evoking pride in homeowners.
Conceptualized by Kreativ Street, Dalmia Cement's digital agency, and produced by Going Rogue Films, the film reinforces the brand's ideology of - 'Dil Jode, Desh Jode', with #GharEkSandook campaign.
The film takes you back in time as it beautifully unfolds a story of a son narrating memories of his father and recalling his childhood experiences. He relives the same memories now as a parent himself with his daughter, visualised in the same house.
The strong bonds of familial surroundings, being augmented through fond memories and being replayed denotes the passage of time and yet, the feeling of protection, security, comfort of a house being personified through the imagery of a father stands out strongly; depicting the house as a treasure trove or custodian of dreams, relationships and moments captured in time through cherished memories.
Building further on the brand's credo, 'Building Bonds, Building India' on a resonant occasion such as Father's Day, the campaign invites the audience to reflect on how their house plays a role in nurturing bonds and subtly brings out the time-tested strength of 'cemented' memories being personified and nurtured through the house. Playing on the strength of cement, the film wants to drive a sense of security and durability for a product category that is usually seen as commoditised.
"Dalmia Cement has always been at the forefront of deepening ties with end consumers. Building a house is both a financial and emotional commitment to the owners' family and with this campaign; we celebrate the role a home plays in shaping the future of our country. This is a tribute to all fathers who have helped nurture their children and foster strong ties with them over the years like Dalmia Cement does by building strong homes. As a leader in reimagining the role cement plays in an individual's life, this film is a celebration of family memories", said Pramesh Arya, Executive Director, Marketing, Dalmia Cement.
Mostly, cement marketing and advertising focus on the product, its functional attributes and end results- strength, setting time etc. This, both due to a low involvement category for end consumers, and technical specifications is often seen as a universal category claim, available to all cement brands. Through connecting directly with Individual House Builders (IHBs), the film allows the brand to take a leadership stance, through celebrating the past and future of a family in their house.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 11:24 IST

'Lakshya' students excel in MHT-CET (2019)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The State Common Entrance Test Cell (Maharashtra State) has declared the results for MHT-CET examinations today. A total of 4,13,284 candidates registered for the MHT-CET conducted in May 2019. A total of 3,92,354 students appeared in this

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 11:24 IST

Reliance Capital to sell 2.86 pc stake in Reliance Nippon Life...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management has said its promoter Reliance Capital plans to sell 2.86 per cent stake in the company.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 10:51 IST

NSE to remove Jet Airways from daily trading by month-end

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Shares of grounded airline Jet Airways will be removed from daily trading of futures and options at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) from effective June 28.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 10:21 IST

Equities slip in early session, Jet Airways plunges 15 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Stocks traded with a negative bias during early hours on Thursday amid mixed global cues and oil prices hovering at a five-month low.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 20:14 IST

Get bridge money for your dream home with Bajaj Finserv's Flexi...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Buying your own house is a major financial decision and one of the most important milestones of your life.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 19:50 IST

Mars Rover MIT Excel at World Meet in US

Manipal (Karnataka) [India] June 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mars Rover Manipal, the student rover design team from Manipal Institute of Technology blazed a glorious trail at the 13thedition of University Rover Challenge held in Utah in the US from May 30 to June 1, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 19:38 IST

Salesforce research: state of connected customer redefines...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, released the third edition of its State of the Connected Customer report capturing insights from over 8,000 consumers and business buyers worldwide.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 18:38 IST

Retail inflation in May at 3.05 pc, industrial production gains

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The retail inflation in May rose to 3.05 per cent as compared to 2.99 per cent in the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 18:18 IST

Edelweiss, Bank of Baroda to co-lend to SMEs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): ECL Finance, the flagship non-banking financial company of Edelweiss Group, and Bank of Baroda, India's second largest public sector bank, on Wednesday, signed an agreement to form a strategic partnership to explore co-lending opportunities.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 17:22 IST

Japan to invest Rs 13,000 crore in north-eastern states

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Japan has decided to invest about Rs 13,000 crore in several ongoing as well as new projects in different states of the north-eastern region, the government said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 16:42 IST

Economic Advisory Council to PM refutes Arvind Subramanian's GDP claim

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister on Wednesday refuted the claim by former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian that the gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate was overestimated by 2.5 per cent between 2011-12 and 2016-17.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 16:40 IST

Equities end three days of rally, Sensex falls by 194 points

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices ended three days of the rally on Wednesday with selling pressure witnessed in banking, auto and realty stocks.

Read More
iocl