Danceforanimal on Likee to support animal protection and raise funds

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology has collaborated with Animals Matter to Me aka AMTM, a Mumbai based NGO committed to the welfare of ownerless animals that aims to raise funds for animal protection.

Under the #Likeedreams initiative, Likee has launched #Danceforanimal to support the noble cause of AMTM. The hashtag has received more than 30 million views so far. AMTM is founded by Ganesh Nayak and is a shelter cum hospital in Malad, Mumbai.

Many Likeers have participated by sharing unique dancing videos along with pets or other animals, to showcase their support for the cause. This activity is focused on spreading awareness and inviting users to donate funds to AMTM.

Any financial assistance or support will enable AMTM to strengthen their facilities for stray and abandoned animals. The services include Animal Shelter, Medical Treatment, Sterilisation, Ambulance service and adoption service.

For his kind service towards animals, Ganesh Nayak is also supported by many renowned B-town celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham, Rekha, Omung Kumar, Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh and more for providing financial assistance. In the past, Bharti Singh came forward to donate an ambulance to AMTM to help the NGO in expediting their animal rescue operations.

So far, AMTM has touched 18,000 lives and has performed more than 9,000 vaccinations. Also, around 840 animals have been lovingly adopted from AMTM shelter and have found their forever homes. Through collaboration with Likee, Ganesh Nayak aims to reach out to millennials as well as the younger generation across the country to join his mission and support his plans of expanding the animal protection services.

#Likeedreams is the theme of Likee's Creator Academy Season 4. Inspired by the Indian government's Skill India campaign, Creator Academy is a unique initiative of the platform to reach out to select, talented Likee users and provide them with a platform to amplify their reach. The Academy has completed 3 seasons of training in the past. With Season 4 #Likeedreams, the platform aims to reach out to Likee users with meaningful objectives that can have a long-lasting social impact in society.

Available in different Indian languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi; Likee app provides the most extensive and innovative tools to users to create dynamic and engaging videos.

To donate funds to AMTM, users can go to the AMTM website.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

