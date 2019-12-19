Darshan Raval and Jackky Bhagnani's 'Aa Jaana' audio garners whopping 1M plays

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Dec 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): After the super hit 'Kamariya' song, Darshan Raval and Jackky Bhagnani are back with 'Aa Jaana' and the song's audio has garnerered a whopping 1M plays.

Actor Jackky Bhagnani, Singer Darshan Raval, composer Lijo George, DJ Chetas and choreographer Mudassar Khan are back with a bang after their last super successful dance number called 'Kamariya'.

Their new song 'Aa Jaana' by Jjust Music that premiered on Saavn has already garnered whopping one million plays on their audio.

"Aa Jaana is a peppy song with a hint of romance. With Prakriti and I singing coupled with Jackky's putting his dancing shoes on, this number is Jjust right for the festive season. So excited to be working with the team yet again after Kamariya", said Singer Darshan Raval.

While the audio starts streaming on all other music platforms today, the video of the song starring Jackky Bhagnani and Sara Anjuli will be out on December 23.

The peppy dance number is surely going to be the new party song this festive season.

