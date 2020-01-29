Darveys on the road to democratizing luxury, closes applications to its one-time membership fee from January 2020

New Delhi [India] Jan 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Diversifying the customer-base in India, Darveys, the online marketplace that sells global luxury brands has decided to democratize luxury by foraying into an untapped mass market segment in India by allowing all users in India to be able to shop from their website.

The company is overwhelmed with the response of multiple exclusive-membership applications received from fashion-connoisseurs and is now celebrating over 1.5 lakh paid members forming the Darveys family.

Closing its exclusive membership as the company offers additional benefits of extended discounts and access to runway collections to the paid members, Darveys also looks forward to catering to the newly-joined users with new offers and schemes in the near future.

This process of democratization of luxury will definitely lure a lot of luxury connoisseurs who seek great deals and discounts on their favourite luxury merchandise.

Darveys is a portal that sells authentic luxury brands sourced directly from over 800 overseas partners and offers up to 60 per cent discounts. The top brands in categories ranging from apparel, bags, accessories, and shoes on the platform include Ralph Lauren, Hugo Boss, Michael Kors, Versace, Coach, Prada, Tory Burch to name a few.

"It has never been a more exciting time for the brand than now to see how people are fond of their favourite luxury staples and won't compromise on buying that owing to the market situation. We realise the brand potential when not just the patrons but also people with evolved tastes and disposable incomes are ready to splurge on the discounted luxury products we have to offer. Our aim is to fuel growth and expand Darveys while continuing to give all paid members and new users the most exceptional service in both luxury and mass-market segments and this is the right time to do that", said Nakul Bajaj, Founder & Director, Darveys.

Darveys has now hit a monthly sale of three crores and aims to increase sales by 150 per cent by next year. The brand is rendering the new users with access to shop on the website liberally.

Taking extra care of the exclusive members who have paid a one-time membership fee of Rs 2000, the company extends additional benefits to them along with crediting the fee they paid as discount vouchers in their accounts.

The online marketplace is also allowing guest-checkouts to make the platform more inclusive and outstretch luxury at large in India. The brand today has a turnover of 25 crores and with this huge move of expanding its footprint in the country, it aims to reach 100 crores by 2022.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.


