Darwinbox appoints Ex. Alight APAC Head to fuel growth & accelerate global expansion

Hyderabad [India], October 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): Shaswat Kumar joins the executive leadership team of Darwinbox, the youngest and the only Asian player to feature on Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites 2021. The ex-Alight APAC Head comes on board as the Senior VP of Global Customer Success and Delivery.

As a company that has not just witnessed but been at the forefront of Cloud acceleration in the HR space, growth singularly means Value Realization for customers. Shaswat's addition to the leadership team is a leap towards fast-tracking Darwinbox's growth by delivering maximum value to its 600+ customers and 1.3mn users worldwide to become a global HCM leader.

Shaswat comes with 2 decades of multi-geographical and multi-cultural experience in helping businesses with their HR transformation journeys. He joined erstwhile Hewitt in its HR Effectiveness practice and in his last role at Aon was driving HR Transformation for large clients anchored on outcomes across Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. At Alight Solutions, he helped build a business in the region which combines future-forward vision, deep domain knowledge and technology to enable outcomes for customers.



"Companies are realizing that Organizational, People and Behavioral issues are levers to drive transformative changes; this has created the opportunity for HR functions and accelerated the HR Transformation programs. A large part of this transformation will get realized and enabled through right digital tools. Darwinbox with its technology, pace of innovation and customer-centric approach is best positioned to leverage this and be a global HR Technology Leader with Asian heritage," said Shaswat about Darwinbox's mission. He further added, "With every interaction, I have had with a Darwinian, I have been more excited by both the opportunity and consistent mindset to do right by the customer."

"Under Shaswat's leadership, we strongly believe we will be able to build a high-growth org that can scale globally. Leveraging his experience to drive and demonstrate value realization to enterprise customers through HR transformations, he will be instrumental in building our reputation as a trusted advisor for our customers," said Rohit Chennamaneni, Co-Founder, Darwinbox.

Backed by Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia India, Lightspeed India Partners, Endiya and others, Darwinbox recently became the #1 rated cloud HCM on Gartner Peer Insights with an overall rating of 4.8. Today it serves over 1.3 million employees across 90+ countries including Asia's largest conglomerates and fast-growing technology companies like Adani, Mahindra, Kotak, TVs, Arvind, JSW, JG Summit Group, Tokopedia, SBS Transit, SPI Global, Indorama to name a few.

