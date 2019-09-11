Daryanani Trust becomes the largest donor to the Armed Forces

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Prem Daryanani, an eminent social worker of South Mumbai and head of Radha Kalindas Daryanani Trust, has donated a total of Rs 40 crores to the army.

RKDCT has gifted six acres of land and 12 buildings to the Army. The donation is a token of gratitude towards the unflinching loyalty, sincerity, dedication, and sacrifice made by Armed Forces personnel in the service to the nation.

Lieutenant General SK Saini, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command received the donation on the behalf of the army.

This is the second time that through his trust Prem Daryanani has made contributions to the armed forces. Prem Daryanani is known as the largest individual donor to the army on a personal level in the country.

"Armed forces personnel make the biggest sacrifice in the upkeep of the security and integrity of the nation, as the grateful citizens of the nation we must contribute to their welfare", said Lieutenant General SK Saini

"Army is always ready for the country and involvement of civilians and trusts like these boosts the morale of the army manifold", he added. He also thanked Prem Daryanani and the Trust for helping the army and said that more people should come forward.

The Army Law College, Pune, was inaugurated on 16 July 2018 at Kanhe, on the old Pune - Mumbai highway. It is a residential institute affiliated to Savitribai Phule Pune University, offering five years integrated BBA LLB course.

"The best thing about the army is that it does not stop until achieving the pinnacle. Be it education, engineering or healthcare services the facilities attached to the armed forces have been doing phenomenal work, I have been inspired by the work ethics of army since the beginning and decided to support the expansion of Army Law College through my humble contribution", said Prem Daryanani, head of Radha Kalindas Daryanani Trust.

With this expansion, the second and third-year students would get an opportunity to utilize the new classrooms. The other buildings and land would be put to use according to the desires of the army.

As of now, there are two army law colleges in the nation, the first one was established in Mohali and the second one is the college at Kanhe. Daryanani trust was instrumental in the inauguration of the college which has been running successfully for a year now.

