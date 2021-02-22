Data Science opening perspective career opportunities globally

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI/Digpu): Data science is a multidisciplinary field that has its roots in statistics, computer science and data analytics skills. It is a versatile career, creating global job opportunities plus helping businesses to make data-driven decisions.

It is in demand in companies from all domain, Finance, Marketing, Retail and Banks. Data Scientists are known for the depth of their knowledge based on the analysis of data, structured and unstructured. The five biggest tech companies--Google, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Facebook are looking for Data Scientists at a larger level.

According to a report shared by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, data science expertise will drive a 27.9 per cent rise in employment in the field by 2026. Today, not only there is a huge demand, but there is also a noticeable shortage of qualified data scientists. Data Science is a trending job of the 21st century and the designation Data Scientist has become a bit of a buzzword.



"If you are passionate about computers and research through data analytics, then pursuing an advanced level data science program is the next step for you", said Amit Gupta, Director, Narayana Business School. "Data science is used by experts for collecting data via their technology and social science skills. An expert data scientist is who collects, stores, analyses and manages the data in a way that it helps an organization to make data-driven decisions", he added.

"Data Scientists play an important role in online shopping domain, wherein the system recognizes a customer's behavior, search and purchase details and helps organizations to decide on what to showcase or pitch to a specific client. In the next 5 years, global demand for a data scientist is expected to increase by 200 per cent. Therefore, we have developed a unique two years full-time Data Science program. The program is designed to create Techno Managers with a data analytics approach towards solving business problems, using data visualization and decision-making tools", said Narayana Business School Director Amit Gupta.

NBS (Narayana Business School) Data Science and Analytics program offers hands-on exposure to key tools and technologies including Statistics, Data interpretation, Advance excel, Machine learning, Python, Tableau, SQL Etc. It is a two years full-time program, wherein students are likely to get a job opportunity as a Risk Analyst, Data Analyst, Business Analyst or Data Scientist in banks, IT companies, Software industry and service industry.

For those who are looking further to switch from an IT profile to a business profile, this Data Science programmer offers an industry-focused curriculum for you. PGDM in Data Science is the right career choice for those candidates who wish to develop a deep understanding of managing complex data structures in a technical environment. To apply for the PGDM Data Science & Analytics program at Narayana Business School, please visit https://www.nbs.edu.in/pgdm-data-science-analytics/.

