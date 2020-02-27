Datamatics ranks among world's best outsourcing providers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Datamatics Global Services said on Thursday it has been recognised in the best of 2020 global outsourcing 100 list published by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP).

The list recognises the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors.

"Buyers understand there are hundreds of qualified service providers and advisors out there, but what they need to understand now is what makes each one exceptional," said IAOP Chief Executive Officer Debi Hamill.

"The global outsourcing 100 list has done just that. We are proud to recognise Datamatics Global Services for being among these companies this year," he said in a statement.

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organisational development, recognition, certification and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes.

Mitul Mehta, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing and Communications at Datamatics Global Services, said is committed to providing the best-in-class services to our clients, and inclusion in this prestigious list further validates the same.

Datamatics' portfolio of service offerings spans across information technology services, business process management, engineering services, big data and analytics all powered by artificial intelligence.

The company services over 500 customers globally across banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, international organisations, media and publishing.

(ANI)

