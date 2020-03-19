DBS Bank India takes steps to support COVID-19 relief measures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] March 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): DBS Bank India has announced a series of initiatives and support measures to help customers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

DBS has been committed to making meaningful and valuable contributions to the communities where it operates. In line with this, DBS Bank India has partnered with Bharti AXA and rolled out complimentary insurance for its Treasures customers in India.

This covers all medical conditions, including COVID-19 and up to ten days of hospitalization, with a cover of Rs 5000 per day, for a period of 30 days.

Additionally, all DBS customers can purchase health insurance products that are currently offered on the digibank app through their General Insurance partners.

DBS offers a contactless experience to all its customers, which means one, can do everything in the app without having to go to a branch - transfer funds, avail a personal loan or remit money overseas, all in a few clicks.

The bank is conducting periodic meetings with its insurance partners to ensure seamless and end-to-end online access to these facilities and improvisation to the products.

Understanding the need for NRIs to take care of their loved ones in India during these times, DBS Treasures offers an Emergency Global Medical Assist Program that provides 24x7 access to medical support - including the guarantee of payments for hassle-free hospitalization and arrangement of emergency medical evacuation for NRIs with dependents in the country.

Furthermore, to ensure the wellbeing and safety of customers, the bank is adding an anti-microbial coating across all its ATMs and biometric devices.

"We, at DBS Bank have been committed to making an impact beyond banking. We follow a pre-emptive approach by anticipating customer needs and offering solutions that meet their end-to-end lifestyle requirements. We recognize the importance of extending our support to customers during this critical time. In view of the evolving situation with COVID- 19, the insurance scheme is designed to give our customers peace of mind if they seek medical treatment, knowing that they are protected. We will continue our endeavour to come together as a community in this time of need", said Priyashis Das, Executive Director and Head- Branch Banking and Wealth Management, DBS Bank India on the measures implemented by the bank.

Globally, DBS has enhanced community support measures for customers by offering complimentary COVID-19 insurance coverage. For SMEs, DBS has rolled out digital initiatives to enable companies in fast-tracking their digital adoption and transaction fulfillment needs.

Additional financial liquidity relief measures were also introduced to help Singapore SMEs and corporate address their urgent cash-flow needs.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

