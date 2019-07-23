DCM Shriram is a leading business conglomerate with a group turnover of Rs 7,771 crore
DCM Shriram is a leading business conglomerate with a group turnover of Rs 7,771 crore

DCM Shriram's profit up 7.7 pc in Q1 to Rs 374 crore

ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 16:59 IST

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): DCM Shriram on Tuesday reported 8 per cent decline in its net revenue from operations to Rs 1,902 crore in the first quarter of 2019-20 year-on-year but profit before depreciation, interest, and taxes (PBDIT) moved up 7.7 per cent to Rs 374 crore.
In Q1 of FY19, the net revenue from operations totalled Rs 2,068 crore while the PBDIT was Rs 347 crore. The profit after tax slipped 1.3 per cent to Rs 221 crore in Q1 FY20 from Rs 218 crore in Q1 FY19.
Chemicals revenues were up 18 per cent year-on-year at Rs 552 crore led by volumes growth of 22 per cent which was largely driven by new capacities additions at Kota and Bharuch from August 2018 to April 2019. Fenesta revenues increased by 17 per cent driven by both retail and projects.
However, overall sugar segment revenues came down 22 per cent at Rs 482 crore. Distillery revenues were higher led by increased volumes 48 per cent but sugar volumes lower 36 per cent as the government imposed sales release mechanism from June 2018. Power volumes were also lower due to lower season days in Q1 FY20 vs Q1 FY19.
Bioseeds international business revenue moved up 11 per cent driven by corn in the Philippines and Indonesia. Revenues for India operations edged lower by 46 per cent partly due to deferment of sales to Q2 FY20.
"We continue to move forward in our strategic direction of expanding the scale, strengthening integration, achieve the lowest cost of operations and enhance customer focus," said Chairman and Senior Managing Director Ajay Shriram along with Vice Chairman and Managing Director Vikram Shriram.
"As a growth-oriented enterprise, it is going to be our endeavour to strengthen business through capacity expansion, efficiency improvement, and integration in order to realise the next level of growth while ensuring a strong balance sheet," they said in a joint statement. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 16:17 IST

Indices end volatile day in the red, PSU banks take a toll

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): Equity indices bounced between gains and losses on Tuesday but ended in the red for the fourth consecutive day with Sensex slipping below the 38,000-mark.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 15:01 IST

IOB lowers net loss to Rs 342 crore in Q1

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 23 (ANI): The government-owned Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Tuesday reported a net loss of Rs 342 crore during the April to June quarter of current fiscal versus a loss of Rs 919 crore in Q1 of FY19.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 14:25 IST

Mastek reports 8 pc jump in Q1 FY20 net profit but total income slips

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): Leading IT player Mastek has posted 7.8 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 24.22 crore for fiscal quarter ending June 2019 from Rs 22.46 crore in the year-ago period.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 14:22 IST

Shailendra Naidu felicitated as ‘Entrepreneur of the year’ in...

New Delhi [India] July 23(ANI/NewsVoir): Shailendra Naidu, CEO of global financial technology company - OBOPAY, has been felicitated as the ‘Entrepreneur of the year’ in the Money Services category.

 

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 14:21 IST

S. Bagchi Classes, premier platform for aspirants of IIT, WBJEE...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] July 23(ANI/BusinessWire India): S. Bagchi Classes was established in Kolkata by a distinguished Chemistry teacher Shibapratim Bagchi.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 13:18 IST

Vantage Business School to commence PGDBM course specialising in...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 23(ANI/BusinessWire India): Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd, a BSE listed company, is setting up Vantage Business School to create global wealth managers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 13:04 IST

DHFL stock jumps 12 pc on investor proposals to buy stake

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) moved up sharply on Tuesday as the private lender reported receiving investor proposals for buying stake in the company.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 12:52 IST

Messe Frankfurt acquires license to organise Busworld in India,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 23(ANI/BusinessWire India): Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd, the Indian subsidiary of the group, has acquired the license to organise the Indian edition of Busworld - the world's leading B2B exhibition for the bus and coach sector from Busworld International

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 12:15 IST

Just Dial net profit rises 49 pc to Rs 57 crore in Q1 FY20

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): Local search engine Just Dial has reported 48.7 per cent growth in its net profit of Rs 57.3 crore during the first fiscal quarter ending June 30 from Rs 38.5 crore in the year-on period.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 11:45 IST

NSE to exclude 9 stocks from futures and options contracts after Sep 27

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will exclude nine stocks from the futures and options segment with effect from September 27.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 11:29 IST

Wabag secures largest order under Namami Gange worth Rs 1,187 crore

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 23 (ANI): Va Tech Wabag, a water technology Indian multinational company, said on Tuesday it has secured a Rs 1,187 crore order from Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (BUIDCO), the largest under the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) scheme.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 11:08 IST

Digital Gurukul to raise USD 5 mn at USD 50 mn valuation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India] July 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Digital Gurukul, Edtech startup from Indore led by Dr Raj Padhiyar has acknowledged initial interest from investors groups to raise $5 Million for a 10 per cent stake.

Read More
iocl