Entrepreneur Excellence Awards 2019
deAsra presents Entrepreneur Excellence Awards 2019 and dialogues on mass entrepreneurship

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:51 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): deAsra Foundation, a not for profit organization, is on a mission to provide a support ecosystem for small businesses to start and grow.
To boost this mission, deAsra will be conducting its third and most significant Entrepreneur Excellence Awards 2019 to celebrate entrepreneurship and hear from thought leaders on how mass entrepreneurship can be accelerated, as a means for large scale job creation.
The event will be held on Wednesday, 18th September 2019, from 3:30 PM - to 6:00 PM, at the Dewang Mehta Auditorium, Persistent Systems, Senapati Bapat Road, Pune.
The dialogue on #MassEntrepreneurship will provide an opportunity to hear from the thought leaders working to promote entrepreneurship. Questions about the challenges and solutions for enabling the growth and development of entrepreneurship will be addressed.
Dr Anand Deshpande, Founder of deAsra Foundation, Founder, Chairman & MD of Persistent Systems, will be joined in the discussion by -
* Ronnie Screwvala - Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, and Founder - Swades Foundation
* Dr K P Krishnan - Secretary - Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
* Madan Padaki - Co-founder - Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship
deAsra will also recognize five of the 40,000 plus entrepreneurs they had an opportunity to work with and share their inspiring stories.
This is an excellent occasion to build a strong network and meet policy advocates, industry experts, bankers, government officials, and entrepreneurs from different sectors.
"deAsra launched the Entrepreneur Excellence Awards in 2017 to further its commitment to providing a supportive ecosystem to enable small businesses to succeed and grow, thereby creating jobs. Through this annual flagship event, we try to bring together various stakeholders and partners from the entrepreneurship ecosystem. This year's event is of utmost significance for deAsra since the mission has achieved its first milestone of benefiting 25,000 entrepreneurs by 2020 well before time, and today has more than 40,000 beneficiaries", said Pradnya Godbole, CEO, deAsra Foundation.
Registrations are free but mandatory.
Updated: Sep 11, 2019 10:53 IST

iocl