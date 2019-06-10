Decorpot - Experiential Home Interior Design Leader
Decorpot - Experiential Home Interior Design Leader

Decorpot - a home interior design giant in the making

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 21:06 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Purchasing a dream home is never easy. Interior designing, is yet another example where most of the times people have to trust the samples, without knowing the output.
To eliminate this problem, some big names, specifically in Bengaluru, are launching their own experience centres. One of the leading Bengaluru based Interior Design firms, Decorpot, is making waves across the industry - the company recently launched their flagship customer experience centre, extending over 10,000 sq ft claimed to be the largest interior design experience centre in South Bengaluru, the property is the latest addition to Decorpot's ever-growing portfolio.
Decorpot, a completely self-funded organization, has been a pioneer in the industry since its inception.
Launched in 2016, the company has its own production unit in the city - giving their clients an exclusive advantage - to view their respective designs while under manufacturing stage at the factory. Reportedly, the company employs the largest pool of in-house interior experts, which helped it achieve the milestone of 1000 plus happy homes in a short span of 3 years.
Founded by Deepak Agarwal along with Kanishka Agarwal, Swapan Samal and Shubhashish Shomil, Decorpot has an interesting story behind its origin. Before Decorpot started, Deepak was at the zenith of his career, a Chartered Accountant by profession; he had purchased a home in Bengaluru and was searching for an interior designer to craft his dream home. Since a professional interior designer would be expensive, he approached a carpenter. His initial experience left him astonished when he discovered that there was a considerable gap between his expectations and final output.
This experience made him research further and he found out that the cluttered interior design industry had a few established players only who were expensive and catered to a specific cadre of the society. This sparked his entrepreneurial dreams and marked the birth of Decorpot Interiors.
Deepak, identified this opportunity and started working towards creating a One-stop-solution for customers seeking end-to-end interior design & execution solutions. Today, the brand which started from a small room in Bengaluru, has grown big using lean and vertically integrated processes, with their own in-house production unit capable of delivering everything, from wood to finished product, in a short span of time.
"Our customer-centric approach has been the driving force behind the growth for Decorpot since 2016." He added, "Our vertically integrated operations, coupled with keen attention to minute details and post-delivery service guarantee of 5 years, is fundamental to the high levels of client satisfaction that we have achieved over the years", said Deepak, Founder, Decorpot.
Currently, Decorpot employs over 300 full-time employees, including more than 150 in-house designers delivering freshly conceptualised home interiors in and around Bengaluru city. Being the corporate hub of India, Bengaluru has seen new VC backed entrants, in this fiercely competitive interior market. Still, being a bootstrapped firm, Decorpot has flourished by launching its new 10,000 ft. experience centre within the city.
Decorpot is raising the bar for the new and old interior design players alike. Add onto this the world-class customer experience centre and the industry-leading design expertise they possess, the company is poised to be a market leader in the years to come.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 21:15 IST

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited acquires 'Jaypore'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading fashion company, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited begins a new chapter in its growth story with 100 per cent acquisition of 'Jaypore'; an Indian online and offline retailer, that offers curated collections of handmade, handwov

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 21:14 IST

techARC launches digital programme '10 years of smart phone for All'

New Delhi [India] June 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): techARC, a technology start-up analytics, research and consulting services firm, has announced the launch of an exclusive mega digital programme '10 years of Smartphone for all', a series of webinars and activities to highlight important events of the last 10

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 19:40 IST

Wholesale online marketplace Beldara expands to Europe, USA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): The contemporary business world is shaping itself digitally in various aspects and today, the e-commerce industry is making all the noise. The freedom to purchase anything just by clicking a button on your mobile is changing the way people think of

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 19:15 IST

Merck Foundation together with First Lady of Burundi release...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany together with the First lady of Burundi and her foundation, Buntu Foundation, released an empowering song, a theme song for Merck more than a Mother campaign as a courtesy to

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 19:10 IST

Digital media changing the face of Press Releases

New Delhi [India] June 10 (ANI/Digpu): Press Releases were originally defined as an official statement issued to newspapers giving information on a particular matter, as defined by Wikipedia.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 19:08 IST

Russian education fair 2019: a golden opportunity for medical students

New Delhi [India] June 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The new crop of students for 2019 is ready to enter the medical profession. With NEET 2019 results, a large number of students are looking for options medical institutes in India and abroad.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 18:25 IST

Big data to improve quality of macro-economic aggregates, says government

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said on Monday it is proposing to establish a National Data Warehouse on Official Statistics which will leverage technology and use big data analytical tools to improve the quality of macro-economic aggregates.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 17:20 IST

Innovation by 7th graders to save the ocean

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] June 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Our oceans have long been used as an intentional dumping ground for all sorts of waste including plastic, sewage, industrial run-off and chemicals.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 17:16 IST

CSS Corp wins "Digital Company of the Year 2019" at BTVI...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CSS Corp, a new age IT services and technology support company, announced it has won the 'Digital Company of the Year 2019' at the recently concluded BTVI Business Leader of the Year Awards.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 17:07 IST

Six mega trends driving nutritional and dietary changes in Asia,...

New Delhi [India] June 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Cargill along with Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) released a report titled 'Food for Thought', as part of a five-part research series.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 16:26 IST

Equities trade higher, Nifty settles at 11,923

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded higher on Monday with decent gains in IT stocks during the last hour of the session.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 15:06 IST

Max Life Insurance launches unique 'My Protection Quotient' tool...

New Delhi [India] June 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Max Life Insurance Co. Ltd. ('Max Life'/'Company'), one of India's fastest growing life insurance companies, today announced the launch of a unique proprietary tool, 'My Protection Quotient' (MyPQ) further fortifying its commitment to ensure financial protecti

Read More
iocl