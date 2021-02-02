Defence gets around 7.4 pc hike, Rs 20,000 cr extra spent on weapons last year due to China conflict

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI) In the middle of a conflict with China, defence forces received an overall hike of around 7.4 per cent over last year as Rs 3.62 lakh crore were provided to them excluding pensions over Rs 3.37 lakh crores last year.

The defence forces received more than 18 per cent hike over last year in capital outlay meant for acquisition of new weapon systems as Rs 1.35 lakh crore have been provided over the Rs 1.13 lakh crores last year.

However, the budget documents also revealed that the Defence Ministry spent an extra amount of Rs 20,776 crore for buying new weapon systems and spares for the armed forces in the present fiscal over and above the funds allocated for the purpose.

The additional Rs 20,776 crore has been spent on buying weapons and other spares under the special financial powers given to services under emergency and other provisions.

The money has been used to acquire equipment like the Spice-2000 bombs, Spike anti-tank guided missiles, SiG Sauer assault rifles, Excalibur ammunition, multiple types of aircraft spares from Russia along with the ammunition for tanks and fighter jets.



In the 2021-22 Union Budget, the Defence Ministry has been allocated Rs 4,78,195.62 crore.

Rs 1.15 lakh crore have also been allocated for defence pensions which are disbursed to both military and civilians who have worked for defence Ministry. Last year, the government had allocated Rs 1.33 lakh crore for the defence pensions.

The savings of around Rs 18,000 crore can be seen in terms of defence pensions as the government now seems to be determined with the proposals of enhancing retirement age for defence personnel.



The proposals mooted by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat have proposed enhancing the retirement age of both officers at different ranks by around one year to three years.

Among jawans, the service extension can be of more than 15 years in some cases. (ANI)

