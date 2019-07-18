"Definitely see me as an entrepreneur in the future" - Rajkummar Rao at Entrepreneur 2019

New Delhi [India] July 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao enthralled the audience at Entrepreneur 2019 today. The actor shared his entrepreneurial dreams with some of the key start-up founders in the city.

"The word entrepreneur has an amazing ring to it, so I definitely see myself starring as one in the future", said Rajkummar Rao, widely popular for his choice of unconventional roles, and as the lead star of the upcoming movie, Judgemental hai kya?

"There is no fun without risk in life. I constantly look for opportunities to experiment in offbeat film ventures", unleashed Rajkummar. He also hinted making his start-up debut as a Producer.

"When the whole team is in rhythm, it reflects in your work, this is the synergy that made Stree a runaway success", he added. He further advocated sync and teamwork as success mantras for any venture.

Criticism is an inevitable part of entrepreneurial journeys. "I read a lot of reviews; if constructive, surely take it in a positive manner", he remarked.

Entrepreneur 2019 is the flagship annual event of Entrepreneur Media. It is the final destination for entrepreneurs, investors, disruptors and innovators where they discuss, debate and dissects what the future holds in a vibrant atmosphere. The two - day event will culminate on July 18, 2019.

