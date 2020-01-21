Defsys Solutions named Best SEZ MSME in Engineering category at EPCES Export Awards

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Defsys Solutions, Gurgaon has announced that it has been named the Best SEZ MSME in the Engineering category at the EPCES Export Awards, held by Export Promotion Council for EOUs and SEZs.

The EPCES Export award, hailed as a prestigious award in the industry is a coveted prize bestowed by the Export Promotion Council, a leading national organization honouring excellence in Exports.

Defsys Solutions was presented the award by the zonal development commissioner of Noida, Dr LB Singhal at the Lalit Hotel, Connaught Place, New Delhi.

The event was graced by industry veterans and leading players in the export segment and was organized by the members of the Regional Governing Council - NSEZ.

"This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity, and vision of the Defsys family and we are proud of this momentous achievement. We aim to take the company to even greater heights in the coming years and are thrilled to have received this award which honours our expertise in the industry," said Samar Bhargava, Executive Director of Defsys.

The Council, which has been set up by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the Indian Government, is comprised of industry experts and provides financial assistance to EOUs/SEZ units through Market Development Assistance (MDA) for export promotion activities abroad.

It plays a vital role in taking up issues affecting EOUs/SEZs with various Ministries like Commerce, Finance, CBEC, CBDT, RBI, State governments etc, organizes trade fairs in India and abroad, and informs members about the latest development and changes in the national and international trade scenario.

Defsys Solutions Private Limited (Defsys), established in 2007, is a leading Indian Defence Integrated Systems company committed to providing a total solution from concept to realization, with high quality and reliable products.

Defsys is a private Indian entity and one of the fastest-growing Defence MSMEs in the country, clocking an order book of over Rs 2000 Crores.

With over 180 employees across four locations with group businesses including civil Aviation MRO and technical services, Defsys has successfully executed a large number of defence projects for global defence OEMs and Indian Defence and aerospace customers like Indian Army, Indian Air force, HAL, DRDO and other DPSUs.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)



