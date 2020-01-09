Defying industry trend: BMW Motorrad rides ahead in 2019

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Jan 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In 2019, BMW Motorrad has continued its upward streak in the premium motorcycle segment with 2,403 motorcycles delivered to customers.

Overcoming the current sentiment in the two-wheeler industry, BMW Motorrad India posted growth of 10 per cent in 2019 as compared to 2018.

"BMW Motorrad is redefining the premium motorcycling scene in India with its dynamic product range and bespoke riding experiences. 2019 has been a very good year for BMW Motorrad India. Despite the turbulence in the two-wheeler industry, BMW Motorrad has been successful by achieving double-digit growth," said Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India.

"Our unique brand strength is that we have something in store for everyone. We cater to the requirements of the purists while also fulfilling aspirations of a new base of brand fans who want to enter the Motorrad world. We will continue to excite riding enthusiasts with new launches and grow the close-knit Motorrad community that spreads our motto of 'Make life a Ride'," added Singh.

The momentum was primarily driven by the hugely popular BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS motorcycles which commanded a share of over 85 per cent in the yearly sales.

The BMW R 1250 GS / GSA, the BMW F 750 / 850 GS and the BMW S 1000 RR were also a favourite among motorcycle enthusiasts.

Throughout the year, BMW Motorrad India kept up the pace with a strong product offensive. A slew of new launches such as the all-new BMW S 1000 RR, the BMW R 1250 R, the BMW 1250 RT and the all-new BMW F 850 GS Adventure excited the motorcycling community with feature-rich, performance-driven bikes with best-in-class riding dynamics.

BMW Financial Services India played a strategic role in expanding the footprint of BMW Motorrad in India. The customised and flexible financial solutions were significantly valuable to the premium clientele of BMW Motorrad and helped tremendously in facilitating sales performance.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)