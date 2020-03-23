Delhi airport has parking problem as airlines ground planes

By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): As airlines cancel flights across the country due to poor passenger loads amid novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Delhi airport is facing a shortage of parking slots for planes.

India's biggest airport is full with remote bay and hangars being used for parking planes.

Two out of three runways have been operational from Sunday midnight. Earlier, the government had issued a statement on banning international flights to Delhi from March 22 to 29.

Airport sources told ANI that a large number of aircraft are parked at Delhi airport as India has barred international flights and domestic airlines are also curtailing operations due to the lockdown and consequent poor load factors.

"We are operating about 1,500 flights in a day including domestic and charter," said an official of Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL).

Over 1,000 flights a day have been cancelled due to coronavirus scare. Delhi airport has a capacity to park 200 aircraft.

"We have allowed airlines to park at the remote bay area near runways. Many hangars have also been given to park the aircraft," said the official.

It is undoubtedly a tough time for the aviation sector. At a recent parliamentary standing committee, officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation raised concern over huge losses being faced by airlines due to coronavirus.

