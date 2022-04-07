Delhi Govt to provide upto Rs 15,000 subsidy on e-cycles

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Delhi Government is set to become the first in the country to provide subsidies on e-cycles with a view to improve last-mile connectivity and delivery, Delhi's Transport and Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday.

The government will provide upto Rs 5,500 subsidy on passenger e-cycles and Rs 15,000 subsidy on cargo e-cycles.

Delhi govt will be the "1st state to provide upto Rs 5,500 & Rs 15,000 subsidy on passenger & cargo e-cycles resp.! Fleet owners can also now buy e-carts now. This'll be a game changer in last mile connectivity & delivery," Gahlot said in a tweet.



The government will provide Rs 7500 subsidy for 1st 1000 e-cycles. Rs 5500 subsidy will be provided for the first 10,000 e-cycles.

The government will also provide Rs 30,000 subsidy on e-carts extended to Corporates.

"So far we've given subsidies worth Rs 59.44 crore to promote zero emission EVs," Gahlot said. (ANI)

