Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing arrests director of Skyhigh Infraproject

New Delhi [India], January 1(ANI): Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has arrested a director of a private firm for making a land deal using post-dated cheques which were dishonoured.

The Police said that Anil Goel, Director of Skyhigh Infraproject, had been arrested from Ghaziabad based on the complaint of the company from whom the land was purchased.

It said Anil Goel-led company finalised the deal to purchase land measuring 22,113 square metres at Park Town in Shahpur, Bamhetta, Pargana Dasna villages in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh for total consideration of Rs 57.55 crore in order to develop a residential project 'Marina Suits'.



The police said a sale deed was executed in favour of Skyhigh Infraproject in 2015 and the final sale deed was to be executed in favour of the accused company after receiving full payment,

However, Goel, one of the accused directors, approached the complainant company and induced it to execute the final sale deed on the basis of post-dated cheques. The police said a sale deed was executed in favour of the accused company but cheques of Rs 16 crore got dishonored on having been presented in the bank.

"Investigation revealed that 36 cheques amounting to Rs 23,28,05,877 were provided for a balance sale consideration of the said amount. It was promised by the accused company that all the cheques mentioned in the sale deed registered in November 2018 will be honoured on the presentation by the complainant companies but out of 36 cheques that were issued to the complainant company, 27 cheques for Rs 16 crore got dishonoured and returned unpaid," the police said.

"The possession of the land had already been provided to the accused company prior to honouring of the cheques with all valid documents," it added.

A team led by ACP Ramesh Kumar Narang nabbed Goel from his office located at Marina Suits in Ghaziabad. Further investigation of the case is in progress, it said. (ANI)

