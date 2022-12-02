Delhi trade associations extend support to BJP in MCD polls

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) along with 50 other trade leaders of leading trade associations of Delhi declared their support to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming municipal polls.

The high-stakes polls to the 272-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi are due on December 4 and the votes will be counted on December 7.

From today and tomorrow, the local trade associations through their members will conduct a " Whispering Campaign" wherein shopkeepers will urge every customer to vote & support BJP in MCD elections.

Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General of the Confederation of All India Traders ( CAIT) today held a press conference to voice their support for the party.



At the press conference, the trade leaders said over the last several years, BJP has cooperated with the traders on various trade-related issues and in their 10-point resolution issued for this MCD elections, it has pledged to resolve the burning issues in a time-bound manner.

The trade leaders further said that the Delhi traders have given thousands of crores of rupees as parking and conversion charges and now the MCD should make adequate parking lots in Delhi on a priority basis.

Since Old Delhi is a market of the Mughal era, they expect that concrete steps will be taken to free Old Delhi from parking and conversion charges (for land use purposes).

Khandelwal, at the press meet, complained that many unnecessary taxes are being taken from the traders by the corporation. Thus, a high-level joint committee should be formed with the traders to review all such taxes and to keep an eye on how the revenue of the corporation can be increased and at the same time, the traders do not face unnecessary tax burden. (ANI)

