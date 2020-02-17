Delhi's IGI Airport becomes single-use plastic free airport

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI): GMR-led Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said on Monday that Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has become free of single-use plastic usage.

The Confederation of Indian Industry-ITC Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development (CII-ITC CESD) that supports the business community towards achieving sustainability has certified DIAL for its successful voluntary implementation of single-use plastic-free airport measures within IGI Airport's operations.

"Our objective to make Delhi Airport free from single-use plastic is in line with the Prime Minister's vision to abolish all single-use plastic from India by 2022. DIAL is committed to preserve the environment and do its bit," said DIAL Chief Executive Officer Videh Kumar Jaipuriar.

In September 2018, following the World Environment Day theme of 'Beat Plastic Pollution,' Delhi Airport was the first Indian airport to make 'single-use plastic-free' commitment in 2019.

With the use of eco-friendly sustainable alternatives, it has significantly reduced its plastic waste generation.

Some plastic items that are exempt from the list of banned items include security tamper-evident bags, sealed PET bottles, pre-packaged materials from manufacturers meant for sale and compostable plastic bags.

Delhi Airport is a leading Indian airport both in passenger and cargo capabilities with annual traffic of 68.5 million passengers per annum in 2019.

(ANI)

