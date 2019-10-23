Vivaan Gupta
Vivaan Gupta

Delhi's Vivaan Gupta becomes the youngest Indian to travel all continents of the world

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 08:45 IST

New Delhi [India] Oct 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Delhi resident Vivaan Gupta who is just eight years old has become the youngest Indian to travel all continents of the world.
Vivaan, student of Bal Bharati Public School, Pitampura was conferred by both India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records and granted the title.
The credit for this title goes to Vivaan's family (his parents and grandparents) who are passionate about travelling and Vivaan has been to all seven continents with his entire family.
Because of their passion to travel, Vivaan was able to cover all seven continents in a time period of merely four years. He started with North Canada in 2015 and finished with Australia in 2019.
In total, Vivaan has been to 32 countries. When asked what he enjoyed most, his answer was the cute little penguins in Antarctica with loads of ice around.
He also loved meeting Santa Claus in Lapland, Finland. For adventure, he loved the wildlife safari in Serengeti National Park, Tanzania and diving in the Great Barrier Reef in Australia.
"I am brimming with happiness to see our kid establishing the record. Our family has always been a huge travel enthusiast, but the youngest member of our family has set a National and Asian record - I can't be more happy and proud!" said Anil Gupta, Vivaan's grandfather.
Vivaan's parents, Anurag and Nidhi have themselves travelled to more than 40 countries and are looking forward to more such exciting travels with Vivaan and his grandparents.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 08:40 IST

