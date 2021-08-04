Deliver rakhis to your loved ones across the world - Rakhiz.com

New Delhi [India] August 4 (ANI/SRV Media): Rakhiz.com is an e-commerce website that deals with the sale and delivery of Rakhi and Rakhi Gifts for Raksha Bandhan.

The digital venture was started by Preeti Chhipa 6 years ago in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Rakhiz.com focuses on keeping traditions alive and bringing families closer with their rakhi delivery services.

The company promises to provide high-quality products, timely services, and easy approachability. Their parent organization, Aarav Rakhi, offers services that make the festival more memorable and enjoyable for families. With "Send Rakhi Online" services, rakhiz.com helps siblings to deliver gifts on special occasions to each other.

This venture was started realizing that families that are separated by distance could not celebrate festivals together. Thus, the founder reinvented traditional arts and crafts and made it a niche e-commerce website.



This e-commerce website has a variety of rakhi collections for every Raksha Bandhan occasion. There are Bhaiya-Bhabhi Rakhis, in which two matching pairs of Rakhis are sold together. These rakhis are made up of using artistic zardosi, kundan, pearl work, etc.

The Lumba Rakhi is the beautiful string of love tied on the bangle/ wrist of the sister-in-law. This is a custom that began amongst Marwaris but is now being practiced by most of the other communities.



Further, there are kids rakhis that have imprints of cartoon characters or superhero characters. Other than this, they have Rakhi pooja thalis, designer rakhis, fancy rakhis, traditional rakhis, chocolates, dry fruits, sweets, and other rakhi gifts.

Once an order is placed through their website, Rakhiz.com takes the responsibility of delivering the orders safely to the recipient. The delivery services aren't just limited to India only but it can also be shipped worldwide to The United States, The United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, etc. with the worldwide delivery of rakhis, around 1.5 lakh rakhis were delivered in 2020 alone.

Preeti Chhipa, the founder of Rakhiz.com said, "Despite being born into a traditional Rajasthani family, my parents encouraged me to study hard, and I was a bright student from the start. I have an MA in English, an MA in Hindi, a BA, a B.Ed, and an M.Ed, among other degrees. I have a dream to make a significant contribution to the development of my country.



Rakhiz.com is a source of livelihood for around 500-600 local women who handcraft rakhis with a focus on worldwide delivery. The company is named after my elder son, Aarav. Last year, our company shipped around 1.5 lakh rakhis globally."

The company's motto was to contribute to the development of the country and to empower women. Hence, with this venture, around 500 to 600 local women found employment. These women intricately handcraft these rakhis using materials provided by the company like Moli thread (Mauli or Kalava), fancy Zari, Rudraksha, Pearls, Pom Poms, Tassels adorned with motifs like Swastika, Om, deity, paisley, flowers, etc.

To know more visit https://www.rakhiz.com/

This story is provided by SRV Media.


