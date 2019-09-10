O Panneerselvam inaugurates the Club House of RMK Chola Gardens
O Panneerselvam inaugurates the Club House of RMK Chola Gardens

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam inaugurates Club House of RMK Chola Gardens

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 13:39 IST

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, [India] Sept 10, (ANI/NewsVoir): Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam inaugurated on Monday the Club House of RMK Chola Gardens, the largest residential township and the first gated-community in Thiruverkadu, in the presence of P Benjamin, Minister for Rural Industries, and K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture.
Promoted by RMK Constructions and Housing, RMK Chola Gardens is an integrated green township with 768 apartments of multi-formats - from 1 BHK to 3 BHK. The township is located on a sprawling 135-acre land, near Bengaluru-Chennai Highway. It is just a 15 minutes' drive from Koyambedu bus terminus.
The newly-inaugurated Club House has a 400-seater party hall, beauty parlours for men and women exclusively, gymnasium, indoor games and recreation hall, space for a supermarket, consulting room for doctors, and pharmacy. The Club House occupies a built-up area of 20,000 sq ft.
"With RMK Chola Gardens, we have strived to create a modern, luxury infrastructure best suited for residential, and social needs of the people of Chennai. We conceived the project with all amenities to cater to the unique needs of working couples, single residents, children, and senior citizens", said R S Munirathinam, Founder-Chairman, RMK Group.
"The Club House provides nearly every facility for the residents to take care of their needs for health, education, shopping, socializing, and entertainment. The residents do not have to make stressful commutes to the main city for nearly anything", he added.
RMK Chola Gardens has its own Sewage Treatment Plant and is equipped with Gensets for 24x7 uninterrupted power supply. The gated community has a fully functional RMK Senior Secondary School, lush green gardens, walker's track, and round-the-clock security It is close to top MNCs, hospitals, malls, multiplexes, and renowned technical and higher educational institutions belonging to RMK Group and other leading names.
The project is developed in three phases: The first and the second phases were completed with 168 and 232 apartments respectively. The third phase, scheduled to be completed by next year, will have 368 apartments. In total, RMK Chola Gardens will have 80 1BHK, 48 15BHK, 216 2BHK, 228 25BHK, and 196 3BHK units. The built-up area of a single apartment varies from 560 sq ft to 1367 sq ft. The price varies from Rs 25 lakhs to Rs 60 lakhs.
RMK Group runs eight successful institutions, including three top-ranking engineering colleges, and an international residential school in, and around Chennai.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:11 IST

