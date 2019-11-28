Design Cafe launches Bengaluru's largest home interiors experience center

Design Cafe - Experience Center at Whitefield, Bangalore
ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2019 12:59 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Design Cafe, an award-winning home interior brand announced the launch of its second Experiential Center (EC) in Bengaluru located at the Ascendas Park Square Mall, Whitefield.
Spread over 5,000 square feet, the state-of-the-art studio showcases some of the finest and most unique concepts, finishes and designs that will redefine the whole home design experience, for customers in Bengaluru.
The company's latest experience center boasts of seven kitchens and seven living space concepts in addition to a tech-enabled two bedroom-hall-kitchen model flat.
This is Design Cafe's third experience center in the country with a 15,000 square feet studio launched earlier this year in Mumbai.
Unlike any other experience center for home interiors, the Whitefield center was conceptualized post a comprehensive study of the potentially large customer base within the area and offers 50 per cent more space-saving solutions and innovations in Bengaluru.
The company is also leveraging the use of Virtual Reality (VR) devices to give customers a complete 360-degree experience of what their dream home will eventually look like.
Having designed and built almost 5000 homes across the country, Design Cafe aims to democratize design and provide absolute quality to the average home buyer, at any and every budget.
Whitefield is emerging as one of the strongest residential hotspots in the city. In the last few years, the area has emerged as an IT hub with large corporate spaces being occupied by reputed organizations as well as start-ups. Due to these reasons, Whitefield has gained prominence from an investment perspective.
"As the home interiors market evolves, democratized and personalized designs are playing a pivotal role in fulfilling the needs of the customers. At Design Cafe, we are committed to identifying and understanding the specific details of our customers across segments and provide them with a personalized home interiors design experience like never before. Our latest experiential center in Whitefield is built on this very philosophy and guarantees the best home interiors experience in Bangalore," said Gita Ramanan, CEO and Co-founder of Design Cafe.
"In FY'19, almost 30 per cent of our total completed projects were in the Whitefield area. We are very excited for the launch of this experience center as it will not only set a benchmark for home interior solutions in the city but also move us closer to residents of Whitefield," said Shezaan Bhojani, CEO and Co-founder of Design Cafe.
Bengaluru is a very strong market for home interiors in India today. Design Cafe is known for its innovative space maximization solutions and multi-functional designs.
To fulfil the projects for their customers, Design Cafe has 35,000 square feet factory located on the outskirts of South Bengaluru which consists of around 400 blue-collared workforce and multiple quality checks.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 18:37 IST

