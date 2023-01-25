DGCA amends ticket refund rules for air travellers; Details here

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has amended its Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) for passengers who are unable to board due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights, and delays in flights.

The amendment of CAR will allow the passengers, who are downgraded involuntarily and are carried in a class lower than that for which the ticket is purchased, will be reimbursed by the airline.



For domestic sector flights, 75 per cent of the cost of the ticket including taxes will be reimbursed.

For the international sector, 30 per cent of the cost of the ticket including taxes for flights of 1500 km or less; 50 per cent of the cost of the ticket including taxes for flights between 1500 km to 3500 km; 75 per cent of the cost of the ticket including taxes for flights more than 3500 km.

The amendment in the Civil Aviation Requirement, the civil aviation regulator in a statement, said, is to strengthen the rights of air travellers affected by the downgrading of their tickets. (ANI)

