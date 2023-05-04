DGCA directs Go First to process refunds for passengers

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has examined the response of Go First and has issued an order to the carrier to process their refunds to passengers.

In a statement, DGCA said that Go First has intimated that they have suspended sale of their flights till May 15, 2023 and are working to refund or reschedule for future dates, the passengers already booked to fly with them.

After having received a show cause notice, Go First on Tuesday sent their response to the regulator wherein they have intimated that an application under 'Section 10 of the IBC' relating to insolvency has been filed by them before the NCLT.

They have further intimated that they have temporarily suspended scheduled flight operations for a period of three days effective May 3, 2023 and shall take further course of action as per the outcome of their application before NCLT, the statement read.

After Go First has suspended their operations that caused huge inconvenience to passengers. Passengers who had booked Go First flights took to social media to complain that their flights have been cancelled without prior notice. The airline said cancellations were due to 'operational reasons'.

On Thursday, the carrier said its scheduled flights till May 9 have been cancelled.

"We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 9th May 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations," Go First tweeted.

"A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly. We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," it tweeted. (ANI)