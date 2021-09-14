Dhadak Kamgar Union chief Abhijeet Rane appointed Sicom Employees Welfare Association (SEWA)'S Union President

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI/ThePRTree): Abhijeet Rane, union chief of Dhadak Kamgar has been appointed as Union President of Sicom Employees Welfare Association (SEWA).

SEWA is a registered Trade Union of SICOM LTD (A Govt. of Maharashtra undertaking).

Dhadak Kamgar Union Helmed by Prominent Labour Leader and Crusader, Abhijeet Rane established Dhadak Kamgar Union' in 2011 with singular ideology - a crusade against injustice, exploitation and malpractices in business, industry and labour oriented establishments and organizations.

Rane started with only handful of workers but now it has registered membership of about 5,97,839 in around 3587 industrial units and self-employed personnel enterprises. The union is recognized by most government, semi-government, corporate groups and private sector companies as a trustworthy rational and ethical trade union which takes care of worker's interests but at the same time balances it in such a way that industry is also able to progress and grow to achieve its target.

The Union has a powerful presence and leads with position in and around MMRDA and MIDC area spread across Maharashtra and in many cities.



Dhadak Kamgar Union holds a position of respect and has made its lasting impression in the arena of trade union movement in Maharashtra. Other members of the union are - Anagha Rane, Amol Rane, Ramjas Yadav, Prakash Pawar and Manisha Yadav.

Dhadak Kamgar Union has following wings and sub organizations in accordance with their areas of activities, Abhijeet Rane is the President of Dhadak Kamgar Union Mahasangh and under this mahasangh (Federation) 975 unions are associated with it, such as - Dhadak Kamgar Union, Dhadak All Film Kamgar Sanghtana, Dhadak Auto Rickshaw Taxi Chalak Malak Union, Dhadak Mathadi General Kamgar Union, Dhadak Hawkers Feriwala Union, Dhadak Gharelu Kamgar Sanghtana, Dhadak Hospital Kamgar Union, Dhadak Imarat Va Bandhkam Kamgar Union, Dhadak School Van Owners Association, Dhadak Poultry Farm Owners Association, Dhadak Traders and Industrialists Association, Dhadak Private Security Gaurds and Bodygaurds Union, Dhadak Private Vehicles Drivers Association, Dhadak Sea Man Union, Dhadak Teachers Association, Dhadak Health Officers and Employees Association, Dhadak Pollution Free Association, Dhadak Real Estate Agents Association, Dhadak Vanity Van Owners Association, Dhadak Car Washers Union, Dhadak Octroi Agency Chalak Malak Sanghtana, Dhadak Jewelry Laser Solder Machine Kamgar Union, Dhadak Ola Uber Cab Chalak Malak Sanghtana, Dhadak Flowers and Garland Sellers Sanghtana, Dhadak Bus Tours & Travels Owners Association, Dhadak Special Educators, Allied Professionals and Resource Teachers Association, Dhadak Salon, Parlours Spas Owners Union, Dhadak Suthar Carpenter Union, Dhadak Doctors Association, Dhadak Drinking Water Supplier & Workers Association, Dhadak Sewing Workers (Tailors) Union, Dhadak Electric Contractors Association, Dhadak Gym and Fitness Center Owners Association, Dhadak Gym & Fitness Trainers and Workers Union, Dhadak Medical Shop Owners Association, Dhadak Key Makers Union.

On being appointed as the President of SEWA, Abhijeet Rane said it is a new responsibility for me SEWA has believed in me and I will do justice to my roles and responsibilities.

Talking about the Union and its operation, Rane said, "I am a thoughtful and ambitious individual and has led the Union with a stellar reputation for being non-violent, peaceful and constructive action oriented and believe in negotiating with employers and managements. I am general secretary of the union"

Apart from Labour unions, Rane is also participating into social, cultural and education activities through various NGOs, such as Abhijeet Rane Youth Foundation and The Great Maratha Educational Trust.

