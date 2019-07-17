Dhanlaxmi Bank posts Q1 net profit of Rs 19.8 crore vs loss of Rs 45 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Kerala-based Dhanlaxmi Bank on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 19.84 crore in the April to June quarter as against a loss of Rs 44.99 crore in Q1 of FY19.

The bank's net interest income was up by 11 per cent at Rs 90.09 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year. Provision coverage ratio stood at 85.38 per cent on June 30, it said in a statement.

Dhanlaxmi's total income moved up to Rs 256.75 crore in Q1 FY20 compared to Rs 256.36 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal while total expenditure was Rs 227.64 crore versus Rs 236.34 crore.

Its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) came at 7.61 per cent compared to 7.47 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis and net NPA at 2.35 per cent versus 2.41 per cent on q-o-q. (ANI)

