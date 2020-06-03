Dhara supports 'Be Vocal Buy Local' initiative with its new campaign #DeshKiDhara to nudge Indians for Zara Sa Badlaav

New Delhi [India] June 3 (ANI/Mediawire): Trust Radio Mirchi to be the most forthcoming and inspiring lockdown entertainment partner for Indians, in India and overseas, with a message to "Be Vocal, Buy Local."

Add to it a hint of sheer nostalgia with an amazing anthem conceptualised with the trusted iconic Indian brand, Dhara Cooking Oils. The resulting song video is an absolute trending delight with a digital musical revolution and on-air magic. Here's more...

There is every reason why we need to wholeheartedly accept Zara sa Badlaav (a little change) in our lifestyles to stay fit and extend support to Made in India goods.

There is also no better time to support brands that boost our Indian economy and resonate with our Prime Minister's message to make India 'aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant).

The task may appear herculean but it can be made simple if you could just sing along. Join the anthem sung by Radio jockeys - RJ Naved and RJ Somak in fabulous video featuring Parzaan Dastur (now a strapping gentleman) as he re-enacts his iconic 'jalebi' scene from the decades-old advertisement by Dhara Cooking Oils.

This admired Indian brand has been a staple choice in most Indian households and is genuinely built on trust, with a heritage dating back to 1988.

"The idea behind conceptualization of this campaign is to inculcate the habit of buying Indian brands and being vocal about it to our consumers. The campaign as aims to show how a little change can bring-in a lot of changes for the country as a whole. Reliving our first campaign, our viewers take a dip in the past by watching this video," said Dinesh Agrawal, Business Head - Dhara emphasising on the brand's iconic status.

With Radio Mirchi's one of its kind initiative to spread the message to "Be Vocal, Buy Local", every Indian can feel proud in her/his first choice to support local brands. With this new mindset towards Indian made goods and to support brands that fuel Indian economy, we can all contribute to the success of our nation which is the true 'Desh ki Dhara' sentiment.

"Mirchi has always been at the forefront in helping brands to achieve their objectives, by conceptualizing solutions as per the need of the hour. Patronizing locally manufactured products is what is needed and the Mirchi influencers have come together to lend their voice to this initiative. In our effort to support "Be Vocal, Buy Local" initiative, Mirchi has partnered with Dhara Cooking Oils & Wavemaker to spread awareness. I would like to thank the team at Dhara Cooking Oils & Wavemaker for their unequivocal support and I look forward to many such partnerships with them in the future." #ZaraSaBadlaav #DeshKiDhara #BeVocalBuyLocal," said Shivangini Jajoria,Regional Director - North & East, ENIL- Radio Mirchi about the campaign.

"Dhara has been an established household brand for years now. We wanted to re-iterate the brand promise along with 'Be Vocal, Buy Local' messaging. We believe #ZaraSaBadlaav is a beautiful reflection and rendition of these two messages together. We are absolutely thrilled to bring this campaign alive along with Radio Mirchi and hope to reach millions of households," said Ajay Gupte, CEO - South Asia, Wavemaker.

"Dhara will always be an emotion that resonates with a beautiful part of my life. For many it's a household name that garners trust and quality. And for me, it is a path that has taken me into the heart of every Indian, something I will always be grateful for. I want to thank everyone who was a part of that beautiful ad from the bottom of my heart. I am so glad to partner with Dhara again after over 20 years for this beautiful initiative #BeVocalBuyLocal. I hope this takes Dhara and our country to greater heights," said Parzaan Dastur sharing his experience on reconnecting with the brand.

Click on the link ----- to bring Zara Sa Badlaav with Radio Mirchi and Dhara Cooking Oil -https://youtu.be/7nqPJ6ixVRI

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/Mediawire)

