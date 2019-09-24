DHFL has been facing a liquidity crisis since September last year
DHFL has been facing a liquidity crisis since September last year

DHFL to discuss draft resolution plan with bankers

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 13:18 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 24 (ANI): Financially-strapped Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) will discuss its draft resolution plan at a meeting of lenders on Wednesday.
"Further to the various disclosures made by the company in respect of its ongoing proposal on debt restructuring and formulation of a resolution plan under the Reserve Bank of India's Prudential Framework for Resolution of Stressed Assets dated June 7, the company would like to inform you that it is been undertaking extensive discussions with its lenders," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Pursuant to these discussions, the company will be holding a meeting on September 25 with its bank lenders to discuss the draft resolution plan. A further meeting will also be held on September 27 by the company with all its institutional creditors in connection with the draft resolution plan," it added.
DHFL is the fourth-largest Indian housing finance company based on loans outstanding as of March. It has been facing a liquidity crisis since September 2018 but has paid over Rs 41,000 crore towards discharging its financial obligations.
The housing finance company has faced multiple rating downgrades in recent months. DHFL says it has been working towards resolving its liquidity crisis in a comprehensive and timely manner.
Last month, DHFL said it defaulted on its financial repayment obligations worth Rs 1,571 crore with regard to the issuance of bonds and commercial papers. The company declared its March quarter results after months of delay on July 13 and reported a loss of Rs 2,223 crore. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:27 IST

Health-tech firm Healthnine Technologies aims to work with...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Healthnine Technologies, a health-tech start-up working towards joining insurance companies and hospitals under one community, announced that it plans to work with 15,000 hospitals across India by 2021.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:20 IST

Rapido Bike announces special offers across Uttar Pradesh

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Sept 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Rapido Bike has launched its operations in Bareilly, Meerut, Saharanpur, Moradabad, and Aligarh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 13:32 IST

Slashing corporate tax rates a bold measure: RBI Governor Das

New Delhi [India], Sep 24 (ANI): The government's recent decision to cut corporate tax rates is a bold measure and augurs well for the economy, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 13:31 IST

Burn those calories in style with Clovia Active

New Delhi [India] Sept 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): The wedding season is almost around the corner and what better time to get yourself in shape than this. Clovia, India's fastest growing lingerie brand has launched its all-new range of moisture-wicking active-wear called 'Clovia Active'. From trendy designs an

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 12:59 IST

Indian teenager representing Asia on the Board of the State of Youth

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ashoka: Innovators for the Public is proud to announce that their 'Ashoka Young Changemaker Garvita Gulhati and Founder of Why Waste?' has been chosen to be on Board of the State of Youth amongst eight other inspirational young individuals from acr

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 12:30 IST

Moody's assigns Ba2 rating to JSW Steel's proposed senior unsecured notes

Singapore, Sep 24 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday it has assigned a Ba2 rating with a positive outlook to the proposed senior unsecured notes to be issued by JSW Steel Ltd.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 11:52 IST

Finance your home renovation with Bajaj Finserv personal loan

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With the onset of festival season in India, everyone loves to renovate or redecorate their home. It's also considered an auspicious time to revamp your household. However, to be able to have a seamless home renovation process, timely fina

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 11:47 IST

Biocon Biologics expands R&D footprint by acquiring assets of...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 24 (ANI): Biopharmaceuticals major Biocon Ltd said on Tuesday that its subsidiary has acquired research and development capital assets from Pfizer Healthcare India Ltd.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 11:40 IST

RBI restricts activities of PMC Bank due to heightened risks

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 24 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has restricted activities of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC Bank) for six months and asked it to not grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment or incur any liability, including borrowal of funds

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 10:37 IST

SEBI imposes Rs 22.7 crore fine on Aurobindo Pharma for insider trading

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 24 (ANI): The Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has imposed penalties of Rs 22.7 crore on Aurobindo Pharma, its related entities and promoters for violating insider trading rules with respect to a licensing deal it had entered with Pfizer in 2009.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 10:22 IST

Equities in the green after two days of strong rally, Reliance...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 24 (ANI): Equity gauges swung wildly but were largely flat during early hours on Tuesday after two days of strong gains following the government's announcement on lowering of corporate taxes to revive economic growth and boost investments.

Read More

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 21:31 IST

AAI showcases tech at World Routes 2019 Adelaide

Adelaide [Australia], Sept 23 (ANI): Airports Authority of India (AAI), the sole provider of air navigation services and responsible for the management of airports across the country participated in the 25th World Route Development Forum-World Routes 2019 at Adelaide in Australia.

Read More
iocl