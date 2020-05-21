Dhir&Dhir Associates establishes a dedicated COVID-19 advisory desk

New Delhi [India] May 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With the world's most massive lockdown to date in its fourth stage, the legal fraternity both in law firms and corporates are gearing up to meet the crisis with utmost brevity and force.

Mitigating legal risk and business objectives have now become the critical anthems for all. It is in this backdrop that Dhir&Dhir Associates, one of the leading law firms, has set up a dedicated COVID-19 advisory desk with a task force to lead from the front to advice and support the clients in these uncharted waters.

The COVID-19 advisory desk will not only focus on gearing up clients but also to deal with the emergent situations and provide feasible business solutions keeping in mind the regulatory environment and compliance hygiene at the same time.

Supply chain management, M&A transactions, restructuring, insolvency & bankruptcy, corporate governance, and employment law are just some of the key focus areas of the desk.

"We see a much higher responsibility that we have been entrusted as a firm now. Clients are currently seeking a time-bound and business-driven legal advice to combat with the current situation. The COVID-19 advisory desk has been brought in place to ensure a prioritized and meaningful mind space through our talented team," said Alok Dhir, Founding & Managing Partner, Dhir&Dhir Associates.

The firm has been building up a repository of referential content in the form of authorships, conducting webinars, client mentoring meetings, and several other tools.

These aim towards staying updated with all the notifications, orders, reliefs, and incentives issued by both the Central and State Governments.

Developing blue books and factsheets that allow clients to demystify the plethora of regulatory updates in a continuously changing landscape is also crucial information and support that the desk shall be providing.

