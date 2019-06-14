DIACOLOR acquires the Lion Emerald 'The Inkalamu'

New Delhi [India] ANI 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): DIACOLOR a high luxury jewellery brand, reputed worldwide as a design destination where choicest gems and precious metals come together to create exceptional jewellery, under the expert craftsmanship of its artisans, acquires the most expensive Zambian Emerald rough The Inkalamu (Lion) Emerald, recently at the Gemfields auction.

The Zambian High Commissioner HE Judith K.K. Kan'gona Kapijimpanga, along with Rajkumar Tongya Founder & Chairman DIACOLOR Global, unveiled this rare gem stone.

Delhi denizens also descended to get a glimpse of this rare piece of nature's fine art. Those spotted in attendance included Designers Suneet Verma, Manav Gangwani, Leena Singh, Ambika Jain, Entrepreneur Vickram Sharma, HE High Commissioner of Mozambique to India to name a few.

A 5655-carat emerald, the Inkalamu boasts of remarkable clarity and has a perfectly balanced golden green hue, the true worth of which is yet to be estimated. Unearthed at the world's largest emerald mine by Gemfields group Kagem Mine, this rarest of the rare rough has been dubbed Inkalamu or the Lion in Zambian language. Gemfields has also contributed a percentage of sale proceeds of the auction to its conservation partners, the Zambian Carnivore Programme and the Niassa Carnivore Project.

Discovered in the eastern part of Kagem's largest open pit mine, an area that has been particularly fertile in recent months in recovering several significant crystals, this emerald surpasses every other gem by its combined size, colour and clarity.

Auctioned in Singapore, the Inkalamu Emerald is yet another valuable addition to DIACOLOR's rare gem collection.

"The Inkalamu emerald is truly a unique and a rare find. At DIACOLOR, we believe in standing out and bringing the finest quality to our customers. And with this precious Emerald, we take a lot of pride in continuing the brand's legacy of collecting one a kind rare gemstone that will go down in the history", said Rajkumar Tongya, Founder & Chairman DIACOLOR.

"We at DIACOLOR are working tirelessly to bring back focus on India's heritage and legacy of unique and precious Gemstones. I consider these unique gemstones as nature's artwork. Because of the sheer size and color of the Inkalamu, it's acquisition is a matter of immense pride and prestige for everyone", said Rishabh Tongya, Creative Director.

DIACOLOR's oeuvre comprises of the finest Zambian emeralds in the world, breath taking Mozambican rubies and flawless diamonds, which includes some of the largest and finest stones to have been mined in history which includes 6,100-carat Insofu emerald discovered at the Kagem mine in Lufwanyama in 2010.

