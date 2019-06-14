The Inkalamu
The Inkalamu

DIACOLOR acquires the Lion Emerald 'The Inkalamu'

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 17:36 IST

New Delhi [India] ANI 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): DIACOLOR a high luxury jewellery brand, reputed worldwide as a design destination where choicest gems and precious metals come together to create exceptional jewellery, under the expert craftsmanship of its artisans, acquires the most expensive Zambian Emerald rough The Inkalamu (Lion) Emerald, recently at the Gemfields auction.
The Zambian High Commissioner HE Judith K.K. Kan'gona Kapijimpanga, along with Rajkumar Tongya Founder & Chairman DIACOLOR Global, unveiled this rare gem stone.
Delhi denizens also descended to get a glimpse of this rare piece of nature's fine art. Those spotted in attendance included Designers Suneet Verma, Manav Gangwani, Leena Singh, Ambika Jain, Entrepreneur Vickram Sharma, HE High Commissioner of Mozambique to India to name a few.
A 5655-carat emerald, the Inkalamu boasts of remarkable clarity and has a perfectly balanced golden green hue, the true worth of which is yet to be estimated. Unearthed at the world's largest emerald mine by Gemfields group Kagem Mine, this rarest of the rare rough has been dubbed Inkalamu or the Lion in Zambian language. Gemfields has also contributed a percentage of sale proceeds of the auction to its conservation partners, the Zambian Carnivore Programme and the Niassa Carnivore Project.
Discovered in the eastern part of Kagem's largest open pit mine, an area that has been particularly fertile in recent months in recovering several significant crystals, this emerald surpasses every other gem by its combined size, colour and clarity.
Auctioned in Singapore, the Inkalamu Emerald is yet another valuable addition to DIACOLOR's rare gem collection.
"The Inkalamu emerald is truly a unique and a rare find. At DIACOLOR, we believe in standing out and bringing the finest quality to our customers. And with this precious Emerald, we take a lot of pride in continuing the brand's legacy of collecting one a kind rare gemstone that will go down in the history", said Rajkumar Tongya, Founder & Chairman DIACOLOR.
"We at DIACOLOR are working tirelessly to bring back focus on India's heritage and legacy of unique and precious Gemstones. I consider these unique gemstones as nature's artwork. Because of the sheer size and color of the Inkalamu, it's acquisition is a matter of immense pride and prestige for everyone", said Rishabh Tongya, Creative Director.
DIACOLOR's oeuvre comprises of the finest Zambian emeralds in the world, breath taking Mozambican rubies and flawless diamonds, which includes some of the largest and finest stones to have been mined in history which includes 6,100-carat Insofu emerald discovered at the Kagem mine in Lufwanyama in 2010.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 18:38 IST

More than 250 Indian and International Fintech Firms participate...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] ANI 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The 3rd edition of the Digital Lenders' Association of India (DLAI)'s annual conclave held today at Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai saw participation by over 250 of the leading Indian and International Fintech firms.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 17:56 IST

ACTICO signs DMI finance as its first Indian customer for their...

New Delhi [India] ANI 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ACTICO, a global leader in providing software for intelligent automation, today announced DMI Finance as its first Indian customer for its new product, ACTICO Machine Learning.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 17:38 IST

Cisco, Accenture partner with DGT to skill youth for digital economy

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The Directorate General of Training (DGT) on Friday joined hands with IT networking major Cisco and global consulting firm Accenture to skill youngsters for the digital economy.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 17:34 IST

Howzat launches fantasy cricket league with huge welcome,...

New Delhi [India] ANI 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Howzat, India's most trusted fantasy sports game has launched an all-new Fantasy Cricket League with exciting bonuses and other lucrative offers.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 16:36 IST

Sensex drops 289 points as selling pressure mounts, Nifty closes...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded lower on Friday for the third consecutive session amid rising geopolitical tensions and selling pressure in realty, auto, IT and financial stocks.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 14:46 IST

RBI has scope for another interest rate cut due to lower WPI...

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said on Friday that a key driver of lower wholesale inflation has been manufactured products where inflation declined to 1.28 per cent in May compared to 1.72 per cent in April.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 14:09 IST

Online mutual fund investment platform FundzBazar launches...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] June 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Online mutual fund investment platform FundzBazar announces the release of its new feature called 'Selfiewala KYC' for first-time mutual fund investors.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 13:48 IST

Don't miss this travel hack: How to avoid flight ticket...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Like a good traveller, you booked your air ticket a long time ago. But at the last minute, there's a change of plan, and you want to cancel the ticket. Typically, you would have had to lose a large chunk of the ticket fare as cancellation

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 13:33 IST

India to host Kimberley Process inter-sessional meeting next week

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): More than 300 delegates will participate in the inter-sessional meeting of Kimberley Process being hosted by India from June 17 to 21 in Mumbai, the government said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 13:33 IST

WPI inflation slips to 2.45 pc in May from 4.78 pc in April

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The annual rate of inflation based on wholesale price index stood at 2.45 per cent in May compared to 4.78 per cent in the previous month, the government said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 12:08 IST

Invest in a Bajaj Finance FD to diversify your investment portfolio

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Financial planning is a crucial part of any individual's life - be it salaried or self-employed. Every financial decision that you take needs to be based on certain life goals one intends to fulfil.

Read More

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 12:08 IST

Merck Foundation partners with the First Lady of Guinea to build...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany in partnership with the First Lady of Guinea, Djene Conde and Ministry of Health and Ministry of Information and Communication launched their programs to build equitable healthc

Read More
iocl