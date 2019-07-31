ALROSA CEO Sergey Ivanov receives 2019 Diamonds Do Good Award
Diamond Empowerment Fund presents 2019 'Good Award' to leading Diamond Miner and Luxury Jeweller Group

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 17:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Before an audience of industry leaders, heads of state and foreign dignitaries, the Diamond Empowerment Fund (DEF) last night bestowed its Diamonds Do Good Award for community stewardship to leading diamond miner ALROSA and its Diamonds Do Good Award for Community Building to the leading independent jewellers that comprise the Luxury Jewellers Resource Group.
The funds raised will be used to provide higher-education scholarships and assistance to empower young people living in diamond producing countries and where the diamond industry does business, and to help communicate this 'Diamonds Do Good' impact to consumers.
Botswana Top Achiever student and recent Stanford graduate, Moratwa Chamme, represented DEF's Student Scholars.
"This scholarship is not just college tuition. To my country, Botswana, it is an investment in its human capital and evidence of the positive impact of diamonds", she added.
Dignitaries attending the event included His Excellency Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, president of the Republic of Botswana, the first lady, Neo Jane Masisi and a delegation of senior leaders from Botswana.
The successful event was aided by an encore of last year's first-ever industry 'Balloons for Good' appeal. Emceed by Awards Chair and president of Fred Meyers Jewelers, Pete Engel, the on-site appeal raised an additional $100,000 dollars for DEF's mission.
Honourees receiving Diamonds Do Good awards for their own efforts at bringing about social impact change included diamond mining giant, ALROSA.
"We set ourselves an ambitious task, to make ALROSA's regions of operation develop together with the company by providing employees a good wage, safe working conditions, modern infrastructure and strong social development programs which have been a key priority of the company since diamonds were first found in Yakutia in 1954", said Sergey Ivanov, CEO.
The Luxury Jewellers Resource Group was awarded the Diamonds do Good Community Building Award for their efforts at fostering positive social programs in the neighbourhoods in which their stores are located.
"I believe this award will inspire other jewellers to [continue to] elevate their business practices to serve their clients and communities in an ethical and transparent manner, when we can foster this spirit among our peers, this represents a win for the entire industry", said Michael Pollak, CEO, Hyde Park Jewellers.
"The recipients of this year's Diamonds Do Good Awards truly reflect the ongoing positive impact being fostered by the diamond industry around the world. Sharing these stories with our consumers is not only good for business; it is a responsibility for the entire industry", said Anna Martin, President D.E.F.
Lead sponsors of the Diamonds Do Good Awards included De Beers, the Chow Tai Fook, Jewellery Group Signet Jewelers (Kay Jewelers, Jared the Galleria of Jewelry, Zales Jewelers), ALROSA, Le Vian, and the JCK Industry Fund.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

